This article was originally published on Aug. 29 at 6:00 a.m. EDT by THE CITY
A Queens man fighting for more than a decade to regain control of the house he lost through a mortgage fraud could still be evicted — even after helping out in the federal case that convicted the man who took his deed.
Johnnie Jackson, 64, has lived in the three-story white house in St. Albans for most of his life, he told THE CITY. His father transferred the home over to him as a birthday gift in 1994, and a few years later the mortgage on the home was paid off, city documents show.
He took out a $108,000 mortgage on July 29, 2010 to help pay for some repairs, and less than a year later sought to refinance the loan after seeing low-rate ads in local newspapers, he said.
But the refinancing company, Express Home Solutions, turned out to be one of many launched by David Gotterup of Long Island as part of what the feds say was a scheme to defraud homeowners and banks who lent money, according to federal court documents stemming from a 2015 case.
Jackson had signed paperwork that he thought was for the refinancing, but was actually to transfer the ownership of the house into the name of an alleged associate of EHS, James Campisi, according to federal prosecutors and city property records.
Another mortgage on the home was taken out in Campisi’s name on May 19, 2011 to withdraw cash on the property — but payments stopped, court documents show.
Jackson only realized he was no longer the home’s owner when a person knocked on his door one day to ask him for rent sometime in 2011.
“I said, ‘Rent money? What do you mean, rent money?’” he told THE CITY.
He went to the District Attorney’s Office to report what happened to his house, and found out federal prosecutors had already started investigating Gotterup.
Gotterup in 2017 took a plea deal on only one of the many indictments in the case, involving loan-modification scams, but it didn’t include Jackson’s home. So he’s not officially eligible for restitution, according to his lawyers.
In the 11 years since being scammed, Jackson has fought unsuccessfully to get the home’s deed transferred back over to him. Further complicating the process is that there’s a six-year statute of limitation on what’s known as a “quiet title action” — a legal proceeding that determines the rightful owner of a property.
The clock started ticking as soon as the fraud happened, so the deadline passed in 2017, as the federal trial was ending.
Now Jackson faces eviction from the house he shares with his brother and two of his dad’s former caretakers.
He had some support from the federal investigators whom he helped on the case. In July, they gave Jackson a letter for housing court that confirmed he lost his house due to a mortgage scheme. Following inquiries by THE CITY, the feds said they needed to amend the letter to note that Gotterup did not plead guilty to the charges in Jackson’s case.
Jackson said he still feels like he’s been abandoned by the governmental agencies he helped.
“Everybody said they’re sorry, but I’m out of a house that was paid for,” said Jackson, who works as a long-haul driver for UPS.
His next date in Queens Housing Court is Oct. 20.
