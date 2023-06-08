A case of a kayaker in need of rescue near Hamilton Beach last week took an unexpected turn when police learned that a person swimming alongside him did not make it back.
A search ensued until Sunday, when a body believed to be the missing man was found.
Last Tuesday, a 32-year-old male fell off his kayak into the water and harbor police, emergency service and aviation units responded, NYPD officials confirmed. Scuba divers entered the water to help the man, who refused medical attention from EMS responders on the scene.
The New York sector of the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the overturned craft near the Cross Bay Bridge in Charles Memorial Park around Tuesday night, a spokesperson told the Chronicle.
Only one person in distress was reported to the Coast Guard and a boat crew was dispatched to assist the NYPD, which was already responding. The Coast Guard then marked the case closed on its end.
But reports were made that there was also a swimmer in distress.
At a Community Board 10 meeting on Thursday, Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, explained further.
The man in the kayak at first said he was by himself but then later said his friend was swimming next to him. “He assured us that the friend had made it to shore and was out of the water, as well as another witness; however, we believe at this time that he actually did not make it out of the water and right now is still missing,” Bacchi said.
He added that last Wednesday, May 31, harbor units and divers were searching Hawtree Creek Basin for the young man.
Then, on Sunday morning, a body was found, Hamilton Beach Civic Association President Roger Gendron and the office of Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) confirmed.
The civic posted on social media that the family of the young man was at the park throughout the search, and also shared a flier about a vigil for him.
The flier named the person as Hugh “Sammy” Blythe.
Someone had included an Instagram handle, samuel_yaddi, on the flier, writing “come home man think positive always.”
The most recent post on that Instagram account was flooded with comments from the past few days saying things like “Rest easy” and included broken heart and dove emojis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.