Following the Feb. 22 million-dollar robbery of a jewelry store at Downtown Flushing’s One Fulton Square, during which a 79-year-old female employee was attacked, Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) held a closed-door meeting last Friday afternoon with area business owners and Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, commanding officer of the 109th Precinct, at the Flushing Library to discuss how to prevent crime in the area and what to do in such instances.
Flushing Business Improvement District Executive Director Dian Yu and former Councilman Peter Koo, now a senior advisor to Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, were also in attendance.
“It was a shocking incident and not your typical smash-and-grab robbery, but one that underscored the need to address all retail theft in our community,” Ung said of the heist in a press release.
Though the NYPD had initially estimated that the goods stolen from Diamond Collect are worth $500,000, Shane Miller, Ung’s communications director, told the Chronicle that number has since been upped to $1.1 million.
The incident is still under investigation, the NYPD said via email Tuesday.
Most of the business owners at last week’s meeting were other One Fulton tenants, Miller said, though some have stores on Main Street. According to him, several business owners seemed to think reporting smaller incidents at their establishments wouldn’t be worth the trouble, and doubted it would be productive. Hall and other 109th personnel objected to that.
“The message was definitely just ‘don’t get discouraged’ — any crime, no matter how small, you should report it, just so it’s on the record,” Miller told the Chronicle. “Also, the person could be connected to other crimes, which would make the case stronger.”
Business owners also asked that there be ongoing dialogue between them and the NYPD. Ung noted, however, that Build the Block meetings and monthly 109th Precinct Community Council meetings offer a space to do that.
Since the Feb. 22 robbery, an additional 28 officers have been sent to patrol Downtown Flushing, half of them on duty during the day and the other half at night, Ung’s office said. How long those extra personnel will be there is not clear; Miller said that is up to Hall’s discretion. Ung’s office noted in a press release that crime in Downtown Flushing went down by 60 percent last week.
Those additions are separate from the 27 new officers recently assigned to the 109th Precinct. In December, Ung and several other area elected officials penned a letter to Mayor Adams calling for more personnel, noting that the precinct was short by as many as 42 officers, taking into account restricted duty officers and temporary transfers. That letter came as some community members continued to voice support for another precinct to be created within the confines of the 109th.
Ung’s office said more officers are “hopefully coming soon.”
The councilmember continued that discussion Tuesday as her office partnered with the NYPD and the Flushing BID to hold a similar, public meeting for merchants on the same topic.
