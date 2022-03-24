Though Main Street in Downtown Flushing has, for the most part, returned to business as usual since last Thursday’s five-alarm fire, for the businesses impacted by the blaze, it’s been anything but. Tuesday evening, roughly 50 people from more than 30 Flushing enterprises gathered at the Glow Community Center to meet with numerous city agencies to figure out what their next steps should be.
The event, hosted by Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), consisted of a series of presentations from the Department of Small Business Services, the New York Fire Department, the Department of Environmental Protection, Brooklyn Legal Services Corp. A and Renaissance Economic Development Corp., the latter of which is offering loans as high as $50,000 to businesses affected by the fire. The meeting later opened up into an information fair of sorts, where business owners had the opportunity to consult with experts.
Ung, who has been active in navigating the disaster at every turn, was well aware of the severity of the situation.
“I grew up here my whole life,” she told the Chronicle. “I’ve never seen a fire like that.”
Since, as FDNY Battalion Chief James Mavin explained, the three buildings damaged in the fire, 40-08, 40-10 and 40-12 Main. St., are still being investigated and debris needs to be removed, the buildings are inaccessible.
Numerous business owners expressed concern about collecting their belongings.
“We can’t go inside, so I don’t know what the damage is,” said one business owner named Jake, whose cell phone store is inside 40-10 Main St. Because of that, he added, he has yet to decide whether he will relocate the business, an option that several agencies floated throughout the meeting.
Bernadette Nation, the executive director of the SBS’s emergency response unit, assured business owners that their belongings — that is, those that survived — were secure.
But deciding the next steps is about more than just relocating for business owners: It’s about their livelihoods. Tim Li, who owns a 99-cent store at 40-10 Main St., told the Chronicle he is particularly worried as he prepares to send his daughter to college in the fall.
Adding insult to injury is the fact that businesses were just beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel as the pandemic has started to subside.
“We were just about to turn it around,” said Dian Yu, executive director of the Flushing Business Improvement District.
This is not the first fire the area has seen in recent years; in fact, in 2017, a fire hit the same corner in Flushing. However, with the exception of 40-08 Main St. (which is the same building as 40-06), none of the same structures were affected by that fire.
Knowing what to do next, Ung said, is particularly difficult when business owners do not know what resources they have at their disposal.
“That’s the question: What are your rights?” she said. “No one imagines this situation.”
For more information on recovery services, one may contact Councilmember Ung’s office at (718) 888-8747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.