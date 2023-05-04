It was more than a month late and will cost at least $2 billion more than Gov. Hochul originally asked for. But the state’s $229 billion for the fiscal year that began April 1 now is in place.
“With this budget, we are delivering on our promise to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement from her office on Wednesday. “These bold investments will lift up New Yorkers of today — and tomorrow — while maintaining a solid fiscal footing, and I thank my partners in the Legislature for their collaboration throughout this process.”
Hochul was quick to point out that there would be no increase in personal income taxes. The budget commits $1 billion to help New York City foot the projected $2.9 billion bill to house and care for asylum seekers and other immigrants.
It also includes a $455 million loan to the New York Racing Association, which will use the money for a massive renovation of Belmont Park in Nassau County. The plan is believed to be the precursor to the permanent closing of Aqueduct Race Track in South Ozone Park.
The minimum wage will increase $2 an hour to $17 in New York City and Long Island by 2026 and to $16 elsewhere.
But sources including the Citizens Budget Commission also say the final product leaves projected deficits in future years at a combined $15 billion or more.
Hochul’s office did not respond to an emailed request from the Chronicle for projected deficits for fiscal years 2025, 2026 and 2027.
On crime, Hochul was in the city with Mayor Adams Wednesday to tout what both are calling a win.
The budget agreement gives judges more discretion when considering bail for some serious crimes, though legislative leaders are claiming victory by once again keeping judges from taking a defendant’s potential danger to the community into consideration.
Hochul also said the plan dedicates $170 million to improve the criminal discovery process, which has forced prosecutors to drop many cases because no funding had ever been provided to adapt to stricter rules for turning over evidence to the defense passed in 2019.
Hochul also said there is $347 million for programs to reduce gun violence.
New laws will attempt to address illegal marijuana shops — sources have told the Chronicle there are well over 400 in Queens alone — largely with increased fines, tax enforcement and civil penalties. A statement from the Governors Office did say that it now is considered a crime to sell cannabis and cannabis products without a license.
Hochul was successful in getting an agreement to transfer charters for 14 “zombie” charter schools in the city to new operators [see separate story in some editions and at qchron.com].
The new budget also includes a record $34.5 billion in foundation aid to school districts. There also is a planned $2.4 billion investment in capital projects at CUNY and SUNY campuses.
Housing expenditures include $391 million for emergency rental assistance, which will include NYCHA residents. But the biggest news for Queens was Hochul pulling her plans for compulsory affordable and multiple-dwelling housing regulations that among other things, would have given the state power to override community zoning laws in designated areas, such as those near major mass transit access points such as Long Island Rail Road stations.
And any meeting of the minds among Hochul and Senate and Assembly leaders on transportation had to start with funding for the cash- and rider-challenged Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
First is an estimated $65 million to cut proposed MTA fare increases from 5.5 percent to 4 percent. Published sources estimate that could result in a 10-cent increase for a single bus or subway ride to $2.85.
There also is $15 million to fund a pilot program that would provide one free bus route in each of the five boroughs. No routes have yet been chosen.
An allotment of $35 million is earmarked to increase subway service during middays, weeknights and weekends.
Increasing the top rate of the Payroll Mobility Tax on businesses in New York City is expected to raise $1.1 billion per year. Hochul also is promising $400 million in savings from the trusty old “operating efficiencies” line item.
New York City also is getting hit with an increase of $165 million per year for the next two years of paratransit service.
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, said in a Tuesday press release that the late budget “was not worth the wait.
“Overall, the budget weakens the State’s financial footing and does not include the Governor’s bold, beneficial proposals to address the housing production and affordability crises,” Rein said.
He said the increased spending, along with “one-shot” sources of revenue and the havoc that could be raised by future deficits, threaten a need for massive program cuts or tax increases in the future.
Rein also said the “lone significant State spending reduction is not a reduction at all; it just shifts hundreds of millions of dollars in State Medicaid costs onto counties and New York City.”
Rein also said the Hochul administration has not provided the usual supporting financial paperwork as of his statement.
