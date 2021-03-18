The city Department of Housing and Preservation is accepting applications for what it has deemed an affordable housing lottery at 86-15 Rockaway Boulevard, a four-story residential building in Ozone Park.
The 13,900-square-foot development designed by Lu Ning Architecture contains 20 units — six of which are available on NYC Housing Connect for residents at 130 percent of the area median income, ranging in eligible income from $54,858 to $159,640 per household.
The offerings include one studio apartment with a $1,600 monthly rent for incomes ranging from $54,858 to $118,300, and five two-bedrooms with a $2,000 monthly rent for incomes ranging from $68,572 to $159,640.
Prospective renters must meet income and household size requirements to apply for these apartments. Applications must be submitted online or postmarked no later than March 23.
The building is receiving a tax exemption through HPD’s 421a Tax Incentive program. The pet-friendly apartments will feature hardwood floors, energy-efficient appliances and patios or balconies. Amenities include garages, a virtual doorman, storage, a bike room, a recreation room, a central laundry room and community events and classes.
The owner of the property filed permits for the four-story residential building in 2018 and Department of Buildings records indicate that construction lasted from 2019 through at least August of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.