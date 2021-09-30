Elite Builders & Management, a minority- and women-owned business enterprise steel fabrication company in Astoria, is putting the final touches on the Jamaica Apartments, a 100 percent affordable housing complex at 153-19 Jamaica Ave.
The 21-story development will have 50 percent of its units dedicated to survivors and victims of domestic violence, according to the firm.
“EBM is a strong advocate of affordable housing and this is a project in which we are particularly proud to be participating,” said EBM President Christella Xu in a prepared statement.
Xu left a law firm five years ago as an executive director and after learning about the steel business from a friend she changed careers.
“We partnered up and unveiled a company together,” said Xu. “I manage the company, built up the company and help it grow to another level, and he supervises the sites and oversees the day-to-day operations.”
After learning about the business three years ago, she bought majority shares in the company two years ago.
The apartment complex will feature a fitness room, children’s playroom, residents lounge, active outdoor space, on-site laundry facilities and includes offices for case workers and a community space managed by New Destiny Housing, a nonprofit founded 27 years ago to house domestic violence survivors, according EBM.
“Jamaica Apartments is the third mixed-use, affordable income development project we have worked on this year and we are grateful that not even the pandemic has slowed down the continuing growth of the sector,” said Xu who grew up in Flushing and Forest Hills. “They are building this for women who survived domestic violence and they wanted us to design a gate — a speciality gate with either a passcode access or something electronic so that it could only allow certain people who live there to access the building. I think that it is really cool that we are a part of this design team for the gate and the fence. We build for the community and we care.”
In addition to EBM, the team includes architects GF55 Partners; Skyline Engineers; finance company Wells Fargo; Severud Associates, a structural engineering firm; Steven Winter Associates, a sustainability consulting firm; and William Vitacco Associates.
The development, located near Rufus King Park, also includes over 5,000 square feet of retail space along Jamaica Avenue and EBM has finished installing 1,000 linear feet of stair rails, a 30-foot by 9-foot canopy, external platforms, cage ladders and exterior rails, according to the company.
“The work we have left is a fence in the backyard and more landscaping work we need to do,” said Xu to the Queens Chronicle. “We finished the majority of the structural steel component, which is pretty much done.”
The project, which was developed by New Destiny Housing, BFC Partners, a full service developer, and SMJ Associates, a firm specializing in quality management and behavioral healthcare, expects to start accepting tenants in the fall.
“They are trying to [get a temporary certificate of occupancy for] the project for October and we are most likely going to finish in November,” said Xu. “It means they can start advertising and renting out the apartments.”
After a full walk-through of the building with the city Department of Buildings, New Destiny and its partners expect to get a final certificate of occupancy next year.
