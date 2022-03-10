Activists and some lawmakers pressed their case last week for state health insurance coverage for unauthorized immigrants living in New York, hoping to get the measure included in the next budget plan, due April 1.
The coverage option would be available to those making up to 200 percent of poverty-line income as measured by the federal government.
“This bill will provide adult immigrants with access to health insurance coverage that is equivalent to the coverage offered to their citizen or lawfully present counterparts who are eligible for the Essential Plan,” the text reads. “The program builds upon New York’s success covering children (including immigrant children) through the Child Health Plus program. It extends coverage to eligible adult immigrants ensuring that all New Yorkers have access to affordable health coverage, averting the health insurance cliff many young immigrants now face when they turn 19 after years of state investment in their health.”
The bill is expected to cost taxpayers $345 million its first year, once savings in emergency Medicaid spending are factored in. It would benefit an estimated 46,000 undocumented residents, according to a spokesman for Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), one of the sponsors.
A version of the bill proposed two years ago projected a cost of $532 million. The spokesman, Brian Romero, said the reduction was due to fewer people now being expected to take advantage of the plan. The earlier version also said more than 400,000 unauthorized immigrants could benefit from the bill. When the Chronicle noted that the numbers differ by a factor of 10 and asked if the first figure actually could have contained an extra, unintended zero, Romero said that was correct.
González-Rojas touted her support for the bill, called Coverage for All, last Wednesday and pressed for it to be included in the state budget, joining fellow supporters rallying for its passage at the state Capitol. The activists held a press conference, marched through the building and held a die-in and outdoor vigil to mourn immigrant deaths from Covid-19 and the community’s lack of healthcare access.
The Campaign for NY Health, which is lobbying for universal, single-payer healthcare in the state, posted video of the rally on Twitter.
Immigrant New Yorkers have died of Covid at twice the rate of white people in the state, according to González-Rojas.
“The action that advocates and all of us are engaging in today is not hyperbolic,” she said, according to an email from her office. “Undocumented New Yorkers are dying all over this state because they are the most vulnerable among us to suffer from healthcare disparities. And yet these are the same New Yorkers, our neighbors, that rose every day to help our state manage the coronavirus pandemic and continue to help us as we recover.
“They don’t need clapping. They need healthcare. So I call on our state legislature, leadership, and Governor to include coverage for all in our Assembly one-house and enacted budget. It is sound economic and healthcare policy and, put simply, it is the right thing to do.”
Aside from González-Rojas, Queens sponsors of the Assembly bill, A880, are Assemblymembers David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria), Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park).
In the Senate, where the bill is S1572, the Queens sponsors are Sens. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), John Liu (D-Bayside), Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) and Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing).
The fiscal year 2023 budget must be finalized by the governor, state Senate and Assembly by April 1 under state law.
Albany lawmakers often seek to pass legislation on important subjects by getting it included in the budget rather than voting on separate bills. Recent examples include reducing judges’ ability to impose bail on criminal defendants, legalizing e-bikes and scooters and providing political candidates with taxpayer dollars for their campaigns, a measure that will take effect after this year’s elections.
For the next fiscal year, in addition to the healthcare bill for all immigrants, lawmakers including González-Rojas are seeking to get a measure into the budget that would provide free, nutritious school breakfast and lunch for all students regardless of household income.
