One neighborhood, six Assembly districts, over a dozen advocates demanding reform.
Richmond Hill residents railed against the neighborhood’s state legislative boundaries at a redistricting hearing focused on Queens County last Friday.
The Queens-specific meeting of the Independent Redistricting Commission, a nonpartisan body that is being implemented for the first time to suggest redrawn state and congressional lines, heard comments from all across the borough, but Richmond Hill stood out as the most discussed place.
Critics contend that the neighborhood is a textbook case of gerrymandering, which serves to divide and dilute the political power of several tight-knit ethnic communities, such as the Punjabi Sikh and Indo-Caribbean populations, both of which have seen increased recognition over the past year by the City Council through street renamings.
“The community is split. This was the map that was drawn 10 years ago. What we’re asking is that focus is placed particularly on Richmond Hill so that we can correct this tremendous injustice,” said John Albert, a founding member of Taking Our Seat, an organization focused on building South Asian and Indo-Caribbean political power.
Albert spoke ahead of the hearing at an event put together by citywide organization Asian Pacific American Voting and Organizing to Increase Civic Engagement, also known as APA VOICE, which has deemed the neighborhood to be the most egregious example of gerrymandering in the city.
“If you take a look at these district lines ... you see a blatant disregard for the natural communities of interest that exist. You’re going to see lines that definitely do not comply with the Voting Rights Act,” said Aminta Kilawan-Narine, the founder of the South Queens Women March.
To the west, the neighborhood is broken up into the 38th Assembly District, which cuts down from Glendale through Forest Park and Woodhaven. To the north, it is split between ADs 28 and 27, and to the south it’s split between 31 and 32. Some advocates even included a seventh district, AD 23, as intersecting the neighborhood depending on where they drew its boundaries.
During the four-and-a-half-hour hearing on Thursday, over a dozen residents and advocates tuned in to speak specifically about the “cracking” of Richmond Hill into disparate Assembly districts.
Critics contend that one problem is that census data does not reflect the ethnic makeup of the neighborhood because Indo-Caribbean and South Asian residents often do not identify with the racial categories provided through the federal survey.
“We’re not able to be a strong voice and we’re not able to elect candidates of our choice. Most people in our community don’t even know who their electeds are,” said Kilawan-Narine.
The critics argue that the neighborhood’s varying electeds are less responsive to their constituents’ needs in the Richmond Hill section of their districts because they don’t make up enough of the electorate in any particular district to play a decisive role in elections.
South Richmond Hill resident Aaron Narraph Fernando presented a map of where he and his aunts live: one in AD 38, two in AD 24, with he and his family a five-minute walk away in AD 31. But to try and organize with his family members over issues like piling trash, rising property taxes or Covid rates, he said, “I cannot tell them to go to a single person. I have to tell them to go to three different Assembly members, which is absurd when I can walk to all their houses in mere minutes.”
The advocates asked for the commission to leave Richmond Hill as one compact district as it draws up new congressional and state legislative district maps to be submitted to the Legislature for consideration in the fall.
Regardless of how the commission decides to take the advocate’s advice, the testimony did not fall on deaf ears in the Legislature. Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), representative of AD 38 and herself the first South Asian woman elected to state office, immediately sent out a press release taking up their cause.
“I urge the Independent Redistricting Commission to listen to the people who spoke today and create common-sense district lines that give South Asian New Yorkers the political voice they deserve,” she wrote.
