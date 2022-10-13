Despite a recent $35 million dollar investment announced by Mayor Adams into the first phase of the QueensWay linear park plan, many throughout South Queens are continuing to oppose the proposal, pushing instead for one that would bring more transportation.
Dozens gathered on Sunday at Beach 92nd Street to reiterate their commitment to the QueensLink plan, which would create a 3.5-mile-long transit and park corridor connecting northern and southern Queens by reactivating the old Rockaway Beach Branch.
QueensWay would turn the route into a 47-acre linear park like the High Line in Manhattan.
“We have to fight,” said Mike Scala, attorney and legal counsel for QueensLink. “This is a fight and for those who think it’s over, it’s not,” he said, adding that the group still needs public support.
“The mayor and the City Council and the powers that be have to see that the people demand a train. We’re not against parks. We like parks ... we like puppies, too. But we’ve got to do what’s best for the most people, which is transportation.”
Elected officials and community leaders, many of whom signed a letter in August to the mayor and Gov. Hochul requesting an environmental impact study on the plan, spoke of the need for transit and funding for the study.
“It’s time for them to take us seriously,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park).
“Every day when I go to the City Council, I hear about less cars, more bikes, less cars, more alternative transportation, alternatives to transportation. This is an alternative to taking your car,” she said.
It would not benefit just the Rockaways, she said, but other areas in her district like Howard Beach, Ozone Park and Richmond Hill.
“I’m happy to be in a position to fight for you and have discussions with the mayor, who I know is going to listen to understand that, yes, we need green space, but we here in southwest and southeast Queens need better transportation,” said Ariola.
Some feel that the mayor was misled in his QueensWay decision.
“I think, unfortunately, that our mayor was misinformed,” said Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park). “I don’t think he was given the information of what the people want,” she said.
Community Board 14 Chair Dolores Orr said she was “shocked” when “the mayor made this decision without the input of the communities that it will impact the most.”
In five to 10 years, she said, the Rockaways could see 10,000 new housing units.
“How are those families, without additional mass transit, going to move around the city? How are they going to get to the jobs that we don’t have here in Rockaway?” Orr said.
The idea of transit equity was reinforced.
“What it really means in a nutshell is, what can you do if you had another half hour of your day ... another hour of your day that you weren’t stuck in traffic, looking for parking or on a long train or a long bus ride?” said Andrew Lynch, chief design officer for QueensLink.
“You can get to better jobs faster. You can get to better education faster. That’s what equity means,” he said, which QueensLink outreach coordinator Jonathan Lazo, an organizer still in high school who commutes an hour and a half to get to school, attested to.
Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said equity has been a focus of hers and that she has been working closely with Ariola but also with Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), who championed QueensWay.
“My understanding is that with the recent announcement, with the investment in a park in Councilmember Shulman’s district, that this will not impact the feasibility, should the EIS show feasibility,” said Brooks-Powers. “We’re going to hold everyone accountable to that commitment.”
The EIS is needed to “understand the feasibility of this effort that we are trying to push,” she said, adding that, if it is, then she will work “to make sure that we are able to get what we deserve, and that is access to affordable, reliable transportation.”
Other supporters on Sunday included state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) and Paul King, president of the Belle Harbor Property Owners Association and congressional candidate.
Some still floated the possibility of having both the park and the rail space.
“We can have both a space to develop parks as well as create transit lines, which can add capacity to the existing transit infrastructures, as well as connect to the transit desert in Queens,” said Deputy Public Advocate for Infrastructure and Environmental Justice Kashif Hussain.
Reactivating the rail would bring economic growth to areas like Jamaica and Ozone Park, he added.
The issue, Hussain said, was that if one project was developed before the other, “Then we have to go back ... to destroy part of the infrastructure for construction.”
Hussain continued, “All we are saying to the mayor, the governor and the MTA is to spend the couple of millions of dollars to perform what was mentioned, the environmental impact study.”
Opposition to having either a park or a train in one’s backyard remains.
“Talk to the people whose backyard would be a park, because I can tell you ... it’s really tough to have a park in your backyard, to have people that you might not want at 10 o’clock at night,” said Pheffer Amato, referring to Rockaway Beach.
Scala acknowledged people being against a train running through their town.
Susan Kasten, a 57-year resident of the Forest View Crescent Cooperative Apartments in Glendale, wants neither, she expressed in calls to the Chronicle.
Kasten, 82, worries what will happen to the 200 parking spots that her building fought for over the decades and does not want parkgoers peering into their windows.
“What bothers me is that the money really should go to fixing the sewers where the houses get flooded when there’s a rainstorm ... We don’t need another park here. What we need is fixing up Queens, not spending money on barbecues.”
