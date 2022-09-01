Approaching from Hempstead Avenue, St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Queens Village is hardly noticeable. It’s not until one makes the turn onto 217th Lane, drives past the rows of residences on either side and emerges onto a triangular piece of land, where 99th and 100th avenues and 217th Lane converge, that an enclave appears.
In its glory, the St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church complex, a collection of red buildings highlighted by the wooden church that greets parishioners on 217th Lane, was a centerpiece of a nook in the eastern Queens community. Today, the more than 150-year-old building and its associated day school stand in shambles, with a work permit approved in April by the city’s Department of Buildings showing that the demolition of the complex was given the go-ahead to begin last Wednesday.
In a video message shared last July to the website of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, the body overseeing Episcopal worship in Queens, Brooklyn, Nassau and Suffolk counties, Bishop Lawrence Provenzano pledged to rebuild the church on the site, also sharing the hope to build community-beneficial ventures on the property.
The dioceses did not return multiple requests for comment for this story, and further updates on plans for the property, including the reconstruction of the church following the current structure’s demolition, have not been made available.
Two local historical preservation advocates are frustrated that the church had to meet this fate in the first place.
“To me, it’s demolition by benign neglect,” Jim Trent, president of the Four Borough Neighborhood Preservation Alliance Foundation and the official historian of Community Board 13, said. “If it were landmarked, that would have been a crime.”
According to Trent and a historically informed source who preferred to remain nameless, the church’s stained-glass windows were removed following its deconsecration in June 2021 and replaced with plastic coverings, leaving much of the church’s interior exposed to the elements. The plastic has since been replaced with wood coverings.
In May 2021, according to the unnamed source, a landmarking effort had started. That same month, Mother Kassinda Ellis, the parish’s rector, had held the third in a series of three meetings dedicated to discussing the potential demolition of the building with the congregation.
In that discussion, Ellis told parishioners that the church rectory did not face immediate demolition, as the parish needed a base of operations even during the time of upheaval. That was of small consolation to the news those on a January 2021 call with Ellis and Provenzano had heard, that the plan was to demolish all of the buildings on the property.
In September of the year prior, a meeting with Provenzano, Ellis and representatives from real estate and architectural firms led the unnamed source and fellow parishioners to believe they would have a say in whether or not the century-and-a-half-old building would meet its demise.
“The priest said, ‘Yes, there will be a future opportunity to vote,’” the source said, speaking of a vote on the building’s future. “That opportunity never came.”
Ellis did not respond in time to multiple requests for comment on this story.
Efforts to landmark the church, and save it from demolition, went by the wayside in fall 2021 when the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission rejected an application to have the site preserved, according to Trent.
The fate of St. Joseph’s, a church with historical significance to its community, follows a trend in the diocese’s recent treatment of such buildings.
In 2019, St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Wantagh, LI, was designated a historical landmark by the Town of Hempstead, and saved from demolition, according to the Wantagh-Seaford Patch. The St. Matthias website reports a legal dispute between the diocese and the church’s congregants over the building’s future dated back to the early 2010s.
In February of this year, Provenzano announced the closure of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Carle Place, a 96-year-old structure he said would be closed “to reimagine how it might be used more effectively to serve the ongoing ministry of the church” following a run of poor attendance, according to News 12 The Bronx.
According to a later News 12 report, Provenzano wrote to a St. Mary’s parishioner that the building may be reopening in about a year.
