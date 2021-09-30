Applications for the Advanced Child Tax Credit will no longer be accepted after Oct. 15, according to a Sept. 20 information session that was held by the Queens Borough President’s Office in conjunction with the Internal Revenue Service.
“Basically it’s a payment of $300 a month for each child that you have under 6-years-old and $250 a month for each child between the ages of 6 and 17,” said Michael Scholl, a spokesman for Borough President Donovan Richards. “It’s an advanced payment on the tax credit, which was recently enhanced by the Great American Rescue Plan legislation that was approved by Congress and signed by President Biden in March of this year.”
The purpose of the information session was to raise awareness primarily for people who are eligible for the credit but are not required to file tax returns to learn of the benefit, according to Scholl.
Further highlighting the benefit and eligibility requirements of the Covid-driven tax credit was Linda Henson, the senior stakeholder liaison for the IRS.
“The IRS has an education and outreach component that many people are just not aware of,” said Henson. “I’m from the softer side of the IRS.”
The temporary accommodation is not new, but was enhanced via the Rescue Plan in March and applies to the 2021 tax year only to provide relief for families, who have been receiving the credit since July, according to Henson.
“Our targets are those families not receiving the credit who are eligible because they are not receiving a tax filing requirement,” said Henson. “We just don’t have them in the system ... Help us get this information out.”
One of the campaign initiatives of the IRS is to reach out to every superintendent across the country to tell parents about the advanced payment, which raises the maximum qualifying age (previously 16); increases the maximum credit amount (previously $2,000) and adds an additional income phaseout threshold (it modifies the adjusted gross income for the parent or those who are claiming the credit for qualifying dependents), according to Henson.
A single individual or married couple filing separately making $75,000, a head of household making $112,000, or a widower or married couple filing jointly making $150,000 would receive $1,000 or $1,600 extra for a qualifying children, according to the liaison. A claimant must be a U.S. resident and have a principal abode in the U.S. for more than half of the taxable year, have a Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number; and the children must have been issued valid SSNs before the due date of the return, including extensions and be U.S. citizens, nationals or resident aliens.
A child, stepchild, foster child, sibling or stepsibling or a descendant of one of those is eligible as long as he or she is claimed as a dependent on a tax return; is under the age of 18 at of the end of 2021; has the same principal residence for more than half the tax year; did not provide more than half of his or her own support for the tax year; and the child did not file a joint return the same year under his or her married parents, unless the return is filed only as a claim for refund, so no tax liability would exist for either spouse if they had filed separate returns.
In addition, the enhanced credit also makes the credit fully refundable; removes the minimum income requirement and provides advance payments, added the liaison.
“In times passed, you had to have a minimum amount of income,” said Henson, about the approximately $24,000 salary requirement. “Now you don’t have to have income at all. It is $0 income to be eligible for this credit ... You are able to claim 50 percent of either that $3,000 or the $3,600 in advance from July 15 through Dec. 15. That is 50 percent of the credit limit. So those are the enhancements.”
Military parents stationed outside the country are an exception and still can claim the credit, according to Henson. Grandparents providing more than half of the financial support of a child are eligible.
“A permanent address isn’t required ... that extends this credit to the homeless or those who don’t have permanent housing right now,” said Henson. “We’re working with organizations who work with the homeless. They also are eligible for this credit. We are working with them to get them registered in the system so they can have a place where they can receive payment.”
There is an eligibility assistant on the IRS website that will help individuals find out if they are able to get the credit, according to Henson, who says to access it one must visit irs.gov and then go to the search tab to get to the advance child tax credit page.
“The next step is the non-filers tool,” said Henson. “It gives them the ability to go in and basically do a simple, shortened version of a tax return ... it puts you into our system so that we can make the determination as to whether you are eligible or not.”
Those who use the tool could also receive their third economic payment as a credit if they didn’t receive it earlier this year since the IRS is backed up because of Covid-19, according to Henson.
“We are processing back returns, back payments, back notices and things that have piled up,” said Henson. “You would also get a lump sum payment of the Economic Impact Payment.”
Users can also read Publication 5538, a step-by-step guide on the nonfiler sign-up tool for the child tax credit and the economic payments, according to Henson. There is also a Child Tax Credit Update Portal Tool for people who have had a significant change in their income, marital status or the number of qualifying children.
“Unenrollment” is another purpose of the CTC portal. “There are families who might have a tax consequence of receiving these payments,” said Henson. “For those families, it is better to wait and file a tax return and let IRS determine the credit you are eligible for.”
For more information, readers can reach the IRS liaison at linda.henson@irs.gov.
“Please help us spread the word,” said Henson. “Those families who need us the most, we need to get this money in their hands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.