Arnoldo Solis, a waiter at the Cross Bay Diner and beloved figure in the Howard Beach community, died around 1 p.m. April 21 at North Shore University Hospital in Great Neck, LI.
For over 20 years, Solis had been a fixture at the diner, the only one in Howard Beach. Since his death, hundreds of patrons have remembered him on Facebook for his infectious smile, his enthusiasm and his way of treating customers like they were members of his family.
“One of those guys who always made you feel welcome, always quick with a joke and remembered you from visit to visit,” wrote John Pud Panepinto.
Solis’ wife, Blanca, speaking through sobs, described her husband’s gratitude to have a job that he loved.
“He lived for his job. He was always eager to go to work and that was his passion,” Blanca said.
Diana Lucero, a former co-worker of Solis’ at the diner, said that customers would regularly come in asking for him.
“Everyone knew him by his name. He was loved by everyone in the community and we’re all going to miss him,” said Lucero.
Solis, 52, who was lost to the coronavirus, leaves behind Blanca and their 21-year-old son, Arnoldo Sotero Solis Lemus, a computer science major with one year left at Hunter College.
An immigrant who traveled to New York in 1985 from a rural, agricultural region of Guatemala called Quezaltepeque, Solis had always dreamed to see his son graduate college.
“Nando won’t see that happen now,” said Blanca. But his son has vowed to honor his father’s wishes and do all he can to graduate over the next year.
The family lives in Jamaica in the same apartment Solis and Blanca have occupied since they got married. When their son was born, Solis insisted that Blanca stay home to take care of him, while he supported the family financially.
After Solis’ death, Blanca started a GoFundMe account to help pay her bills, while Arnoldo Jr. finishes his studies and they are able to figure things out. So far, it has raised $15,283, beating her $15,000 goal.
“I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped in any way that they have. I am very thankful for that,” said Blanca.
“We knew my father was a great man but we never knew that he was this loved,” Arnoldo Jr. wrote on the page. “Me and my mom are overwhelmed by all this support with all the gratitude and love that you guys are showing us.”
While Howard Beach mourns a man whose spirit uplifted strangers, Blanca is mourning the love of her life. Solis and Blanca began dating after they traveled separately from Guatemala to the United States. Solis was her first boyfriend. They were married for 30 years, during which Blanca described him as a devoted, romantic husband.
“He was everything to me,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.