City officials on Tuesday finally announced details on the middle and high schools admissions policies for the 2022-2023 school year.
The city will uphold geographic priorities based on zone or borough for high schoolers in the coming school year, a reversal from Mayor de Blasio’s announcement earlier this year that they would be eliminated. District-level priorities remain done away with.
Queens parents accounted for a majority of the pushback against getting rid of geographic priorities out of concerns for long commutes and the borough being a transportation desert.
“I’m very happy about that,” Alysa O’Shea, a Queens representative for the Citywide Council on High Schools and a former Community Education Council 27 member, said of the news that the priorities would be kept in place.
“We and other councils have worked really hard to make sure that Queens students have a place to go next year. So, that’s a small victory.”
One notice to Queens parents read, “In response to feedback from community leaders, families, and schools, borough- and zone-based admissions priorities will remain in place this year. This means that some high school programs will continue to prioritize zoned applicants and/or applicants who live or currently attend middle school in a specific borough.”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chairperson of the Senate Committee on NYC Education, and Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) have been echoing concerns for parents and penned a letter to outgoing Chancellor Meisha Porter on Dec. 3 urging the Department of Education to reconsider their decision to eliminate geographic priority for students in Queens.
In a joint statement, they applauded the news.
“The decision to uphold geographic priority is a victory for all students who wish to attend high school in their own communities, and not be forced to travel for hours across the city on overcrowded subways and buses,” Liu and Braunstein said.
“We remain convinced that geographic priority should remain indefinitely until such a time that there exists adequate school capacity and transportation infrastructure, especially in the outer boroughs. It is fitting that the DOE has finally awoken to the very reasonable concerns of parents and students, and at least for now, parents and students can rest a little easier knowing that this latest attempt at a last-minute change in enrollment policy has been thwarted.”
Details on academic screens and application timelines were released on Tuesday, as well.
Middle schools will continue a hold on academic screening, and high schools will streamline their admissions criteria and a more standardized process will be used.
Last year, de Blasio stated that the pandemic made screening metrics like state test scores unusable.
“For high school programs that screen applicants, multiple measures will be used to evaluate students this year. These measures will include submissions of work samples from last year, such as essays or reports, and first-semester grades from this school year,” a message to parents stated this week.
“There’s not a lot of state test scores from the middle school years and the grading system was kind of skewed in the pandemic,” said O’Shea. “Getting work samples and graded assignments is going to be tricky for some kids. And I’m a little worried about the high school admissions being centrally decided.
“But I guess I should just be happy that we even have some screening and not just a random lottery number for everybody — that’s what it was looking like about a week ago.”
Whether screens will remain under the incoming chancellor David Banks remains to be seen.
“Screening in certain situations is maybe a good thing — we got some schools where you’ve got to audition and demonstrate a level of talent,” Banks recently said in an interview with Chalkbeat.
“But I think screens have been used, in many ways, to be discriminatory and keep other kids out of the school. And that I do not support and so we’ll be looking at all those things and figuring out the best path forward.”
For art schools, auditions can once again resume.
“I’m glad to hear that auditions can resume for the art schools because it adequately reflects the rigor required of those applicants,” said Jean Hahn, a Rego Park parent who heads Queens Parents United. “It’s about livelihood for them.”
Families also just found out on Tuesday that applications for middle schools will open the week of Jan. 10 and will be due the week of Feb. 28. Offers will be sent in early May, according to officials.
High school applications will open the week of Jan. 24. The deadline is the week of Feb. 28, with offers expected to go out in late May.
