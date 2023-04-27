Middle school screens remain a top concern for many New York City parents despite shifts to tighten the top tier of students admitted into schools, according to a recent survey.
A whopping 84 percent — over 400 parents — said they do not support the reduction of middle school screened programs in the survey conducted by the advocacy group Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education NYC, which garnered over 500 responses.
“Admissions seems to still be a pretty big issue and a sore point. Our takeaway is it seems like most parents, a majority of them are still not happy with the process,” said PLACE NYC Co-president Jean Hahn, a Queens parent of a middle schooler.
There are not enough quality programs to choose from, she said.
“If the [Department of Education] wants to balance the demand for charter schools, this is an area where they need to get it right,” said Hahn. “There needs to be a better balance because I think this is direct competition.”
In 2020, during the pandemic, former Mayor Bill de Blasio paused the use of academic screens for middle school admissions and imposed a lottery system, citing equity motivations. When Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks took over, they announced a shift back to a modified screening system that narrowed the “top tier” of students.
PLACE at the time applauded the return to screening by academic ability and achievement.
Hahn said the survey results show admissions processes and accelerated programs are still important to many parents. “We want to see more objective measures being put into place,” she said.
PLACE is also circulating a petition demanding all public middle schools have honors and advanced classes.
Co-Vice President Yiatin Chu of Whitestone noted that 85 percent of parents responded to the survey did not support the elimination of middle school screens.
“As unhappy as we are in terms of the way admissions are done in both middle school and high school, many of the families we’re talking about have no other alternatives,” Chu said.
“There are families that will go private or that will move, but of the families that remain in our public school system, they end up at the schools that they were offered ... So we have to figure out what we can do for kids that are ready to do more, high achievers that need to be challenged.”
Middle school offers came out on Tuesday and Chu said she had already heard of one family who would go to a private school because their student was waitlisted for their top middle school choice.
One parent who took the PLACE survey wrote in, “Very concerned about the randomness of the lottery process. Very concerned about the lack of options at the high school and middle school level with high academic standards. Very concerned about the lack of differentiation in grading between schools when determining academic competencies.”
PLACE’s advocacy efforts will likely pivot to focus more on middle school admissions, Chu and Hahn said. The survey sought to help inform the group’s future work.
“Accelerated education remains our primary advocacy, however we feel it is important to know and stay in touch with what families are thinking about our public schools,” read the introduction to the three-minute survey, which launched on March 12.
Seventy-five percent of respondents said they are “very concerned” about honors and accelerated programs, like Gifted and Talented. Seventy-eight percent said they do not favor class size caps at the expense of accelerated programs. New York City must limit class size in at least 20 percent of its schools by 2028, which some worry will limit seats in accelerated programs and specialized high schools.
Eight-six percent of participants said they were not satisfied with the latest high school admissions process, with 70 percent least happy about lottery admissions. Forty-five percent, however, were pleased that offers were released sooner.
“I don’t think you have to be a PLACE advocate to appreciate that,” Chu said.
Sixty-one percent of parents responded that they would consider alternative options for high schools, like private or charter schools, based on the offers that their child did get – even if it would bring financial hardship.
“My child is an A student and from a list of 12 high schools we chose, no offer was given,” one respondent wrote. “Thank goodness for SHSAT. The last thing we want is for our child to be placed at some random HS.”
The survey showed that parents are more satisfied with their individual schools than with their districts. Fifty percent of respondents said their principals address their concerns while 55 percent said their superintendents do not.
Seventy-five percent said they know their district’s Community Education Council but 42 percent said they don’t know if they advocate for them. Community and Citywide Education Council elections are currently underway and candidates and public participation appear to be lagging compared to the last election cycle.
Chu credited the education council members for helping to improve the high school admissions process.
“If you don’t like what happened, you have to speak up, you have to advocate, you have to support people that represent what you want in our public school education,” she said.
Many respondents are likely attuned to education issues and politically engaged — PLACE NYC also endorses candidates — and 85 percent ranked a political candidate’s education position as “very important.”
Seventy percent said those elected officials are not addressing their concerns.
“That should actually scare the elected officials because it means there are a lot of people that will vote on this as a single issue,” said Hahn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.