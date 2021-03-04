State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is collaborating with several community partners to co-host a free virtual Small Business Resource Network Seminar from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 16.
Addabbo said that even as restrictions are beginning to be lifted, small businesses are still hurting from the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.
He is partnering with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards’ office, Community Board 6, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce to host the online event.
During the free seminar, small business owners will learn how the Small Business Resource Network can help their companies through financial guidance, marketing expertise, technology support, legal counsel and business coaching; and what assistance is available from the city and state in the form of loans, grants and more.
After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session for participants to ask any additional questions.
For more information, call Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111. To register, visit tinyurl.com/cb6smallbus.
