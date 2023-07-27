To address sanitation concerns, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. and department officials did a walkthrough of the commercial corridor in Richmond Hill on July 18, starting at Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue, ending at 123rd Street. He and the Department of Sanitation officials, including Chief Dan Cavanaugh, got a look at recurring problems so they could work on solutions.
The DSNY told businesses they are responsible for cleaning 18 inches from the curb line, hoping the information will eliminate piling garbage. They also addressed concerns about residents placing trash in commercial bins. To prevent this, DSNY can search trash for proof of residential culprits, such as mail with a name and address, and issue a summons.
Addabbo said, “Customers are less likely to patronize a business with garbage piled in front of it or trash left by passersby. We want these businesses to thrive and that means being a good neighbor, but it also means creating a supportive relationship with the DSNY, other government agencies and the residents to prevent unfair ticketing or illegal household dumping.
“I appreciate the cooperative effort of DSNY and look forward to working with them to clean up many areas throughout my district.”
— Kristen Guglielmo
