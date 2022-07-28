It’s not easy to be a Democrat today, said state Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-Howard Beach), as gas prices soar, an international war rages on, mental health wears thin and local politicians are blamed for all their party’s woes.
“It’s tough being a Democrat these days because we have everything, we have the presidency, we have the governor, we have the mayor, and so we get blamed for everything,” said Addabbo in an exclusive interview with the Chronicle on Monday.
Democrats are angry, too, he said, which led him to create a new party line called We the People so that people can vote for him as an independent.
“To me, it’s not the whole party, but I think there’s a movement — there’s a lefty movement,” he said.
And it’s not made easier having to run for re-election in a split primary in a newly drawn district which has dropped the Rockaways and his home base of Howard Beach.
While door-knocking, his campaign has found that few even know about the upcoming Aug. 23 primary. After dismal turnout rates in June, Addabbo predicts only 3 or 4 percent of voters will show up for round two.
But the senator remains hopeful and is committed to the people he has known for 20 years, from his time in the City Council to New York State Senate, and to issues like flooding, a Cross Bay Bridge toll rebate, which he continues pushing and may fight to include in next year’s budget, and keeping the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge, named after his late father, the U.S. congressman, clean.
“I am not going to let a court decide who I can and cannot help,” he said, adding that he has spoken with neighboring Sens. Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn) and James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) who will split the southern parts of his district come January.
He’s running in the new 15th District against challenger Japneet Singh, an accountant and activist.
Working with other leaders on the issues is more important than ever, Addabbo said.
“We’re talking about survival here. We’re talking about hate crimes that are so rampant in broad daylight that this time of ‘I don’t want to work with this person,’ with egos and everything else, those days are over.”
Addabbo is looking at the new district as an opportunity for a “reunion” because he represented Richmond Hill and South Richmond Hill in the City Council from 2002 to 2008 and then for a time from 2009 to 2012 as senator.
“It’s just reacquainting myself with them and their issues. But their issues certainly have changed over the course of 10 years,” he said.
The cleanliness of Jamaica and Liberty avenues remain an issue but now hate crimes and illegal gun violence plague the streets, too.
He cited recent state legislation that increases penalties for hate crimes, adding that ensuring enforcement is the next step, and said that one plan he has for after the election is to form groups with different religious and ethnic groups that meet regularly to get ahead of hate crimes and understand the issues they face.
“With a large population of immigrants, you have to encourage them and give them faith and confidence to reach out,” said Addabbo. Electeds and police should treat anything that resembles a hate crime as one, he also said.
Crime is the major priority now, he said, referring back to the recent gun laws passed in New York State.
As for bail reform and those who want to see it amended for a third time, he said one problem is perception, citing a reduction in repeat offenders, which goes back to the dismantling of anti-crime units during the de Blasio administration. He attributes that as a main driver of the influx of illegal guns in the area.
“I think the perception, big picture, is that bail is not the reason for every crime. I think we’ve done the changes now, but we have to make sure that the prosecutor asks for bail when they’re allowed to.”
He praises the Adams administration for handling quality-of-life issues more aggressively than the previous administration.
In his district, those issues, including packs of dirtbikes and other illegal vehicles storming the roadways, “pile on,” he said.
“People are really frustrated. Gas prices, Con Ed bills ... the heat wave, Covid, the war on Ukraine — the people are so angry at this point. They are furious and their fuse is this short, you know? So let’s just throw ATVs on top of it now and that may be the breaking point for some.”
The best laws can be on the books, he said, but it’s about enforcement. Addabbo has been vocal in his support of the NYPD, frequently thanking them and calling for anti-police rhetoric to end in civic meetings.
He discussed his vote against legalizing marijuana in New York, and a new dispensary slated for Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills that he is wary of.
Residents are fearful, he said, and it is “shameful” that they have no say.
He said, “I prefer these dispensaries in commercial areas, but really I would prefer [them] away from residents because people are going to buy and probably use right there. And there is an odor and there is maybe an element of a customer that people don’t want in the neighborhood, whatever it is. I just think that these businesses should be pretty much away from residents.”
There are many unknowns with legalizing it including where the money would go, unlike with mobile sports betting, which Addabbo championed in the state, where the majority of profits go to education.
On the topic of betting, Addabbo said he favors Resorts World Casino for one of the licenses to be awarded by the Gaming Commission in the downstate region, in part because it could be up and running fast and is ready to take on live table games.
Willets Point, he said, may seem like a great site, until it “cannibalizes” Resorts World and gives Queens two casinos.
“I’ll tell you now, Jersey is not nervous about a casino in Willets Point, but you put one in Manhattan and they’re changing their state constitution to allow casinos outside of Atlantic City.”
With Resorts World, jobs for his constituents as well as statewide education funds could be realized quickly, he said.
As for recent education budget battles, Addabbo is pleased the pause button has been hit on planned cuts.
“It’s not enough to say we gave an extra billion dollars to the schools ... it’s where the money is spent, how it’s spent and allocated.
“We’re going to have to have the mayor come up with the chancellor more often next year during budget negotiations and assure us that when we’re fighting for schools in our district or in the state, that these funds are allocated as intended and are protected.”
In the meantime, Addabbo said he is looking for a new office, most likely in Ozone Park, and would register after the election as a resident at his mother’s home there.
“You’re dealt a certain hand. You got to play them. And I love what I do. So we go out in full force. We take everything very seriously.”
Despite difficulties of public service, he said, “I still think it’s a privilege, I still think it’s an honor ... And you should be treasuring the fact that people vote for you and give you their support and their faith that you’re going to do right.”
