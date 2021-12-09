State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) will sponsor a free Covid-19 antibody testing event from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Bukharian Jewish Community Center at 106-16 70 Ave. in Forest Hills.
Valhalla Medics will conduct the tests.
The test that will be given is a rapid IgG/IgM antibody test, which is done using a nearly painless finger prick to draw a small bead of blood that is transferred for processing. After about a 10-minute wait, patients are given a form with a write-up of their results that is signed by the technician who performed the test.
The IgG/IgM tests can detect and differentiate between the presence of the short-term (IgM) and long-term (IgG) antibodies.
No insurance is necessary to get a test done, and participants do not need to live within the senator’s district.
Anyone who wishes to participate in the event and get the free rapid antibody test is urged to register by calling Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111 to secure a spot. Walk-ups also will be welcomed.
