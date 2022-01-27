NYPD Officer Jason Rivera was dead and Officer Wilbert Mora lay wounded in a hospital on Monday as Mayor Adams revealed a 15-page initiative to address gun crime in the city.
“The Blueprint to End Gun Violence” calls for a multipronged approach including law enforcement, social service and mental health components and a revisiting of some laws that have passed in the state Legislature in the last three years.
“In my three weeks as your mayor, I have been with an officer who was shot in the head as he slept in his own car,” Adams said according to a transcript sent by his office. “I have met with the mother of a 19-year-old girl who was killed as she worked the night shift in East Harlem. I have been at the bedside of a police officer who was shot by a 16-year-old as they struggled for a gun. I have seen a toddler’s bloodstained pink jacket in the street. I have held hands and prayed with her mother. That 11-month-old baby was shot in the head by a gunman who didn’t care where those bullets went.”
Adams then addressed the two officers, who had been shot last Friday responding to a domestic call.
Mora would die a day after the mayor spoke.
“We will not surrender our city to the violent few,” Adams said. “We are not going to go back to the bad old days. We are going to get trigger pullers off the streets and guns out of their hands.”
“Truly ending the crisis will require both intervention and prevention,” the report states on page 4. “Over the longer term, it will require a transformation of our city; growing economic opportunities,, improving the education of every child, providing more access to mental health support, and so much more.
“Yet immediately, as this blueprint lays out, we must address the crisis of guns on our streets.”
At the city level, Adams said the NYPD will immediately begin beefing up Public Safety Units, the new replacement for the anti-crime teams disbanded under Mayor Bill de Blasio. Adams said the officers will have body cameras and would be identifiable as police, with a special focus on the 30 precincts where about 80 percent of the city’s violent crimes are occurring.
He also said the officers will have better training than in the past to avoid problems such as higher rates of misconduct complaints. More officers also will be transferred to patrol on the streets and mass transit.
He also wants to expand partnerships with state and federal law enforcement and increase the use of technology to identify criminals and interdict the “Iron Pipeline” of guns brought into the city illegally from out of state.
The plan calls for greater use of community level violence interrupters and a massive expansion of educational opportunities and things such as the Summer Youth Employment Program.
Adams also is promising to reallocate and increase funding for mental health programs.
At the state level, Adams is calling on the Legislature and Gov. Hochul to have New York join the 49 other states and the federal government in allowing judges to take a defendant’s potential danger to the community into account when considering bail.
He also wants to allow some 16- and 17-year-olds facing gun charges under “Raise the Age” legislation to face adult court if they refuse to disclose where they get their guns; and to increase penalties for gun-trafficking.
On the federal level, Adams said he will push for legislation for universal gun sale background checks and a new ban on assault weapons. He also wants gun trafficking to become a federal crime.
Queens elected officials contacted by the Chronicle or releasing statements in press releases or social media almost universally supported Adams’ proposals on the education, employment, social service and mental health initiatives.
Support for some of the NYPD programs and revisiting bail reform and Raise the Age laws are being received far less enthusiastically.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) praised the social service aspects in her statement, as well as the mayor’s call for federal gun control legislation. But she also has concerns about the new plainclothes units’ ability “to reduce violence, given its past history of initiating undue violence.”
But Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, concurred with the mayor’s contention that the message on the streets of New York City is that there are no consequences for carrying and using illegal guns.
“Now that police officers and crime victims have an advocate in City Hall, the real work begins,” Lynch said on Twitter.
Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Jeffrion Aubrey (D-Corona) is a former chairman of the Correction Committee.
“It’s a great conversation, but we haven’t had an actual conversation,” Aubry told the Chronicle in an interview Tuesday evening. “We haven’t had any conferences with the mayor’s folks. ... These are complicated issues that can’t be solved with a press release.”
He said he would reserve judgment on the NYPD’s Public Safety Units.
“Whether or not the new gun units will be successful, maybe better trained, better identified and manage some of the issues that led them to be disbanded ... Then I’m ready to have that discussion,” he said.
Aubrey and state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) both said that Lashawn McNeil, who shot and killed Rivera and Mora, was not a case of bail reform failing. McNeil died Tuesday as a result of return fire from a third officer.
“If the mayor needs to inform himself more on what the data is telling us, more than 90 percent of the people we have let out have not committed new crimes while they go through the legal process, ” Sanders said.
“Clearly any crime by any person is an offense against society and some are really horrific,” he said. But Sanders added that McNeil’s case “had nothing to do with bail reform and everything to do with mental health.”
He also said U.S. Department of Justice statistics have shown that judicial discretion can lend itself to abuse and racism.
“Judicial discretion is no panacea,” he said. “This is a work in progress, and we have to treat it as a work in progress.”
State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) said on Twitter that it is strictly a gun control issue.
“We must effectively combat illegal guns coming from other states — not rollback effective reform to our legal system,” he said.
Assemblyman Zorhan Mamdani (D-Astoria) considers the Raise the Age effort a nonstarter.
“My constituents did not send me to Albany to put 16 and 17 year olds in prison or give judges even more discretion to criminalise poverty,” he tweeted.
Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) expressed reservations in an email to the Chronicle.
“Everyone acknowledges that our old bail system was broken,” he said. “I believe we should always be open to a dialogue to make our laws better. But let me be clear, whether or not someone who is accused of a crime but has not been convicted is held in jail should never be based on how much money they have.”
“Blaming our state’s bail reform laws for a national gun control crisis is just the latest in a long history of fear-mongering dog whistles,” tweeted state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights).
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) told the Chronicle in an email that at first glance some of Adams’ proposals make sense while others appear to need fine tuning.
“In the end, we share the same goal of making New York a safer and more just society for all, and I think the legislature is open to a productive working relationship with his administration,” he said.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) said they stand with Adams, the police and their communities to end the violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.