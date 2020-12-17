Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) was recently appointed chairwoman of the Committee on Public Safety, the Council’s police oversight committee, for the remainder of her term.
Adams is replacing fellow Southeastern Queens Councilman Donovan Richards after he was sworn in as borough president earlier this month.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) named Adams, a first-term councilmember elected to represent District 28 in 2017, to head the committee.
“I thank Speaker Corey Johnson for placing his confidence in me and I look forward to working within this capacity, with my colleagues on the committee, and the entire City Council to move New York City into a more unified progressive direction. I look forward to putting forth a very robust agenda from my committee,” she said.
The committee also has jurisdiction over the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, the courts, legal services, the district attorneys’ offices and the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor.
— Max Parrott
