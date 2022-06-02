Mayor Adams would be granted just two more years of control of city public schools, according to a bill introduced by state lawmakers that is expected to pass today, June 2.
He and Gov. Hochul have been lobbying for a full four-year extension and he has since expressed dissatisfaction with the bill.
“While we believe all parties are operating in good faith, we also believe the legislation as currently written is not the best we can do for New York City students, and we look forward to addressing these concerns in the coming days,” he said in a prepared statement.
The legislation comes with several changes to the current system including mandating reductions in public school class size.
In a prepared statement, Schools Chancellor David Banks said that, although he appreciates the focus on reducing class size, the mandate will cut into the funding for critical programs.
“The proposed multibillion dollar unfunded mandate in this bill forces school leaders to prioritize class size above critical school safety programs, dyslexia screenings, social workers, school nurses, summer programming, supports for special student populations, and even the expansion of community schools.”
The number of members on the Panel for Educational Policy would increase from 15 to 23, according to the legislation. Thirteen of them would be appointed by the mayor, each borough president would still appoint one but now parent representatives would vote in five instead of one.
Mayoral appointees to the PEP would include a parent of a child with an individualized education program, the parent of an English language learner and the parent of a student in District 75. The bill also adds a new council for District 75 schools.
All appointees would serve a one-year term and be removed for “good cause,” but could no longer be removed for voting against the appointing authority’s direction. Therefore, the mayor or borough presidents could no longer remove someone for voting against their will.
Banks said in his statement that increasing the number of members “puts more bureaucracy in the way of making real change for kids.”
“Mayoral accountability is essential to our students’ success as we emerge from COVID, and a two-year renewal is too short a time to provide our students with the certainty they need and is a marked departure from the longer extensions given to previous administrations run by mayors who did not even attend city public schools,” he continued.
Yiatin Chu, a Whitestone resident and education advocate, says the mayor’s majority power is diluted by the number of appointments and that he has been given “fake mayoral control.”
“The fact that they wrote it so that, once appointed, they can’t be removed is basically handcuffing what this whole appointment is about,” she said, adding that it will hinder him from putting policies in place.
Chu also found issue in the city comptroller being added as a nonvoting member, especially considering Brad Lander’s positions against gifted and talented programs and other policies.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chair of the Senate’s committee on New York City Education, defended the legislation in a statement.
“After months of intense and complex negotiations, today we put forth legislation that will significantly modify NYC’s system of school governance in a way that will strengthen parental input and engagement, and for the first time, mandate the reduction of class sizes in New York City,” he said on Tuesday. “As introduced, parents and the public will continue to be able to hold the mayor accountable while enjoying more meaningful engagement in PEP and CEC decision making.”
Former principal of Bayside High School Michael Athy sent a scathing letter to Liu and Assemblyman Michael Benedetto (D-Bronx) saying, “If the point of this exercise was to do nothing while rewarding political allies, it was successful. If the point was to correct the governance of the New York City Department of Education, then in plain terms, you blew it.”
Athy also criticized the administration’s lack of engagement and wrote that previous administrations abused mayoral control.
He went on to say that one-year PEP terms will not “engender independence of thought” and that the class size mandate bolsters the power of the United Federation of Teachers.
UFT President Michael Mulgrew issued a statement praising the legislation, saying it will increase parental involvement and that the class size mandate would be a “landmark achievement.”
