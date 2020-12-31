Councilmember Adrienne Adams’ (D-Jamaica) bill reauthorizing and reforming the city’s annual tax lien sale was pulled from the City Council’s December meeting, allowing the city’s authority to hold a tax lien sale to expire at the end of the month.
Though Adams, along with a number of other Southeast Queens legislators, had previously led the charge to push for the mayor to postpone the sale for small homeowners for the extent of the pandemic, her bill would create exemptions for those affected by Covid-19 and increase the debt threshold to end up on the list.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) had, according to Politico, put Adams in charge of creating the bill, before pulling the measure that she negotiated from the agenda at the last minute.
The bill, backed by de Blasio who has been pushing for the sale as a way to provide some relief to the city’s tight budget, would continue the annual sale through Dec. 31, 2024.
The future of the lien sale has become a hot issue in recent months with state Attorney General Letitia James as well as Councilmember and comptroller candidate Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) calling for the program to be replaced by a community land trust model, a form of development that puts property under the stewardship of a nonprofit entity that manages the housing and retains ownership of the land.
“We can imagine a new system that, on one hand, still gives the city enough leverage to collect on delinquent taxes while, at the same time, avoids the displacement of long-time homeowners and tenants, the destabilization of neighborhoods, and the transfer of wealth from homeowners to lenders and property speculators,” James wrote in a Dec. 14 letter to the mayor and Johnson.
In a Dec. 17 press briefing, Johnson alluded to James’ opposition to the tax lien sale as a reason why the bill did not make it onto the agenda.
To complicate matters further, the state eviction moratorium [see separate story on page 2 or at qchron.com] that Gov. Cuomo signed into law on Monday stops the city from holding a tax lien sale until May 1.
A spokesperson for Johnson said that in light of Cuomo’s recent actions, he is continuing conversations with councilmembers on the issue.
In Queens, around 2,500 properties were on the 2020 lien sale list, according to the Coalition for Affordable Homes’ data.
Altogether, it was slated to be the second-most affected borough in the city after Brooklyn, but a large section of Southeast Queens would have been especially hard hit.
