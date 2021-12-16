New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell as the incoming commissioner to the New York Police Department on Dec. 15, following through on his campaign promise to choose the first female commissioner of the force.
As Adams — and now, Sewell, too — prepares to take office on Jan. 1, the public continues to deliberate over what is perhaps the Mayor-elect’s most contentious policy area: crime and public safety.
More specifically, Adams has said that he wants to revamp the NYPD’s anti-crime unit as an anti-gun unit, spurring debate among the city’s progressives and conservatives alike.
The anti-crime unit was dissolved in June 2020, following weeks of nationwide protest over the police murder of George Floyd.
In a press conference with Adams Wednesday morning, Sewell, a Queensbridge native, indicated that she was on board with Adams’ vision. “We will be laser-foused on violent crime with an emphasis on guns,” she said. Later, she added, “We’ll arrest violent criminals, take guns off the street, and then build the cases to help keep them off.”
Progressives have largely been opposed to the idea of an anti-gun unit, as practices carried out by the now-defunct anti-crime unit have been associated with unconstitutional stop and frisk.
Stop and frisk, which rose to prominence during the Bloomberg administration, is a practice by which NYPD officers may stop individuals they believe to be suspicious in order to question and even search them. The practice has, historically, disproportionately impacted people of color.
During Wednesday’s press conference, several of those in attendance were not afraid to voice this concern. Upon Sewell’s introduction, there was a shout from the audience: “Why are you reinstating stop and frisk?” Later, another added, “Stop and frisk is not public safety.”
Asked about the topic directly, Sewell said, “I understand the concerns as it relates to stop and frisk, but I will tell you that plainclothes units and anti-crime units work.”
Accordingly, some progressive organizations, such as Communities United for Police Reform, have opposed Sewell’s appointment.
“As the person in charge of running the NYPD, the largest police force in the country, Keechant Sewell must be accountable to the demands of New Yorkers, not beholden to failed policing strategies of the past,” Mark Winston Griffith, spokesperson for CPR, said in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, Keechant Sewell’s comments on broken windows policing and notoriously violent plainclothes units that have historically targeted Black, Latinx, and other communities of color is a doubling down on past administrations’ failed policies.”
Conservatives, on the other hand, have supported Adams’ call for an anti-gun unit.
Speaking on the subject prior to Sewell’s appointment, Joe Giacalone, a retired NYPD officer and current professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, reiterated to the Chronicle what he had said when the NYPD shut down its anti-crime unit in 2020: “It was the worst thing you could have done.”
When asked by the Chronicle for his perspective on the potential move, Capt. John Portalatin of the 111th Precinct in northeastern Queens said that he supports the mayor-elect in this pursuit and that he “hope[s] to get guns off the street.”
“Gun violence has skyrocketed throughout the whole year,” he added.
According to the NYPD’s most recentCompStat numbers for Queens North, shooting incidents have decreased by 14.5 percent since this time last year. In the 111th Precinct specifically, the numbers remain unchanged from the same time in 2020. However, the number of citywide shootings in 2020 was more than twice what it was in 2019.
Both Portalatin and Giacalone said later that they support Sewell’s appointment.
“This woman is very highly recommended,” Portalatin said. “She did a phenomenal job in Nassau.” Responding to Sewell’s comments on anti-crime units, Giacalone said, “She’s on the right page.”
Whether the opinions on either side of the debate change once Sewell takes her position and enacts any changes is an open question.
Sewell’s office could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
