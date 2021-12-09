The official announcement that David Banks will be the next New York City schools chancellor came today outside the same elementary school in Brooklyn that Banks attended as a child.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced that Banks will lead the largest school system in the nation Thursday morning outside of PS 161 in Crown Heights.
“The first thing you’re going to see is a chancellor that is going to be very much engaged in the lives of teachers, children and families,” Adams said at the press conference. “You're going to see a different energy.”
Banks, a longtime educator, is president of The Eagle Academy Foundation, a network of all-boys public schools aimed at serving communities of color. He is set to replace outgoing Chancellor Meisha Porter, who will be heading a new nonprofit in the Bronx.
“I'm deeply humbled to have the opportunity to lead the school system that shaped who I am today,” Banks said on Twitter. “To every parent, student, educator, school administrator, support staff member, educational partner, I see you.”
Banks graduated from Hillcrest High School in Jamaica Hills after his family moved to southeast Queens. His father is retired from the NYPD.
Banks will assume the new role once Adams takes office on Jan. 1. The new administration faces a public school system that is consumed with navigating a third year of schooling amidst a pandemic as well as a series of contentious policy decisions made by outgoing Mayor de Blasio.
At Thursday’s press conference, Banks committed to parent engagement and transparency.
“My message to parents and families is that they will be seen, they will be heard, they will be respected,” he said, joined by his own parents.
“Decisions are not going to be made for their children without their being engaged in that process. I intend to frame the system so that things will not move unless we are hearing from our parents.”
Parents have long criticized educational policy decisions being made without adequate community engagement.
“I fundamentally believe that if you want the best answers for the system — ask the parents,” Banks said.
He stressed the importance of student engagement, too.
“I want to see student government in every school in NYC,” he said, adding the need to promote civic engagement and noting that children leave school unable to open a checking account and unaware of their local elected officials.
“Our schools are doing a good job of schooling but not educating,” said Banks. “There is a difference.”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) released a statement congratulating Banks.
“The incoming Adams administration has a long and bumpy road ahead that must include correcting many of the missteps and misguided eleventh-hour policy changes of the outgoing administration — from the blatant disregard for special needs students to dogged refusal to consider remote learning option in an ongoing pandemic to sudden elimination of longstanding G&T programs,” Liu, who chairs the Senate's committee on New York City Education, said in the statement.
“New Yorkers eagerly await plans for our kids that are inclusive of all voices and communities, particularly those within the Asian-American community who have been shut out of the conversation by the exiting administration.”
He looked ahead to the issue of mayoral control over the city’s school system, instead of locally elected school boards, the expiration date of which is looming.
“Of particular importance is the expiration of mayoral control in June 2022, a topic that will come before the state legislature for reauthorization in short time. I look forward to discussions with our new Chancellor on ways to move the NYC educational system forward in a way that gets us back on track and addresses the many unmet needs of New York City school kids,” said Liu.
De Blasio congratulated Banks as well, also giving a nod to outgoing Chancellor Porter.
He tweeted, “David Banks is a consummate educator and our @NYCSchools families are lucky to have him at the helm — we know that great DOE Chancellors are born at the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice!”
Porter and Banks worked together to open the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice and she has vowed to work closely with her successor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.