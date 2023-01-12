Mayor Adams was dressed relatively casually last Friday afternoon — he entered a City Hall press conference without his suit jacket and exchanged greetings with a few members of the press from ethnic and community news outlets.
The main topic was his first year in office, though Adams started by going back a bit further; for longer, he said, than before most of his opponents in 2021 had even decided to campaign for the office.
He spoke of his days as a police officer and before, and of a young man he once knew who could catch no breaks in a city that had targeted him for the correction system before he was even out of school.
Adams expressed no surprise that the voters chose him over his opponents.
“A lot of them probably decided a few months before their campaigns,” Adams said. “I’ve been on a 28-year mission. ... People want safe streets and good jobs and good schools. They don’t want to be victims of hate crimes. I came here with a clear agenda.”
Adams took dozens of questions during a nearly 90-minute sit-down. He said ethnic and community media outlets have been essential in getting his administration’s message out. While he did not invoke Mayor Dinkins’ “gorgeous mosaic,” he boasted that the roster of officials in his administration do reflect the composition of the city’s populace.
Some of his answers to questions about immigration and the homeless problem tended to overlap. He said, as he had before and since, that the social service safety net is being stretched, and that it will take everyone’s cooperation.
“Some of the people who make the most noise about building shelters also say ‘Not on my block. Not in my district.’ I don’t have that luxury when somebody shows up ... Buses are still coming into the Port Authority.” He still would like to see more help from Washington in terms of funding and coordination.
This past June, Adams and the City Council agreed on a record-high $101 billion budget, which went into place July 1.
In mid-September, not a full quarter in to the new fiscal year, Adams already was compelled to order the first of two Program to Eliminate the Gap initiatives.
“We were doing a lot of things we shouldn’t be doing,” Adams said. “We were spending on a lot of things we shouldn’t be spending money on. Like data plans for [city-issue] phones. Who still does that?”
He was asked about resistance to budget cuts from the City Council, after having earlier mentioned a projected $10 billion deficit for fiscal years through 2026.
“I think some members of the Council understand the deficit problem,” Adams said.
Since last Friday, all but two hospital systems have reached contacts with their nurses’ unions, while nurses went on strike Monday in the Bronx. Adams said he was in contact with both union and hospital officials in an attempt to help get a settlement.
“Nurses were on the front lines during Covid,” he said. “Nurses are heroes.”
