Community leaders and elected officials crowded into Queens Theatre on Thursday to see Mayor Adams give his second State of the City address, during which he highlighted the successes of his first year in office and unveiled his Working People’s Agenda.
The agenda is divided into four “pillars”: jobs, safety, housing and care.
Though he noted that the city added upwards of 200,000 new jobs last year, Adams said the unemployment rate for Black New Yorkers is more than triple what it is for their white counterparts.
To help alleviate that imbalance, Adams announced a new plan to connect 30,000 New Yorkers to apprenticeships by 2030.
“This is on-the-job experience with an opportunity for permanent employment in high-demand careers, and it will ensure employers can tap the talent they need,” he said.
In hopes of combating both unemployment and the nursing shortage, Adams unveiled a new partnership with CUNY to support 30,000 current and aspiring nurses with training, mentorship and job placements over the next five years so they not only enter the profession, but stay in it.
The majority of Adams’ section on education centered around dyslexia, an issue the mayor — who is dyslexic himself — has focused on in his first year. Highlighting Schools Chancellor David Banks’ introduction of a phonics-based curriculum this year, Adams said that starting next year, all schools will have at least one staff member trained in literacy-based interventions. In addition to making dyslexia screenings available in all schools, next year, the city will open its first school designed to support dyslexic students. Notably, Adams did not discuss school funding; he was criticized widely for decreasing the education budget last year.
The mayor spoke at length about quality of life, his push to get trash and rats off the streets being a significant piece of that.
“Most people don’t know this about me, but I hate rats,” the mayor joked, making reference to his own worst-kept secret. Directing his words to the Department of Sanitation chief, he added, “Commissioner Tisch, soon, those rats are going to hate me.” That was met with laughs from the crowd.
Part of getting rid of rats, the mayor said, is, in addition to hiring a “rat czar,” expanding the city’s curbside compost program. Noting the success of Queens’ boroughwide pilot launched last fall, which collected 13 million pounds of waste in three months, Adams announced his intentions to make the program citywide by the end of 2024.
On the topic of the environment, Adams outlined a “greener future” for New York City, including for its wildlife. He made specific reference to the dolphins who recently made a trip to the Bronx River.
“That’s the future of our city: More dolphins, fewer rats,” the mayor said. Meanwhile, in typical Adams fashion, the screens behind the mayor showed an image of a rat with the “no” symbol over it next to a dolphin donning an “I ♥ NY” T-shirt with a checkmark next to it.
Adams touted his administration’s — as well as the Hochul administration’s — efforts in lowering the rate of crime, as shootings, murders and other major crimes were on the decline last quarter for the first time in six quarters. “New Yorkers can finally see safer days ahead,” he said.
Part of building upon that, the mayor said, will be making neighborhood safety teams more widespread. The administration will also develop a “Neighborhood Safety Alliance,” a partnership between precincts, community leaders and service providers.
Relatedly, Adams plans on increasing the number of NYPD tow trucks to move abandoned and illegally parked vehicles in hopes of keeping roads clear; he also said the administration will “crack down” on illegal placards.
Though the phrase “bail reform” was not used in his nearly 90-minute-long speech, the mayor seemed intent on charting a middle path on the issue with his colleagues in Albany this year.
“This year, we are going to work with our partners in Albany to find reasonable, evidence-based solutions to this recidivism crisis,” he said. “We all agree that no one should be in jail simply because they can’t afford to post bail. But we should also agree that we cannot allow a small number of violent individuals to continue terrorizing our neighbors over and over again.”
Closer to home, Adams praised the recent announcement of 1,400 units of affordable housing at Willets Point on top of the 1,100 already slated for the area. Those units, which will all be considered 100 percent affordable, will accompany a new soccer stadium for the New York City Football Club.
But creating new homes, the mayor said, is not enough — New Yorkers need to be able to stay in their homes. To that end, Adams said his administration will invest more than $22 million in tenant protection programs to hire more staff who can investigate bad landlords and increase enforcement against them, as well as stopping discrimination based on income source.
“If you tell a potential tenant that you don’t accept Section 8 vouchers or other rental assistance, guess what? That tenant might be an actor hired by the city, and we are going to take enforcement action against you,” Adams said. That received some of the most cheers from the audience of the afternoon.
“It is the working class that has lifted up this city, built it brick by brick on the bedrock of a free and democratic nation,” the mayor said in closing.
“And, going forward, we will sustain the workers who make this city possible. Working together, we can build a better city for all, keep those pillars of civic power strong, open more golden doors, and inspire others to do the same.”
