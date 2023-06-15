Mayor Adams spoke with constituents in Flushing for his second round of Community Conversations at the Al Oerter Recreaction Center Monday as part of his “Talk with Eric” series of neighborhood-specific discussions. Nearly 250 attendees were divided into tables, and each group discussed their concerns internally and devised one question for Adams.
The mayor addressed concerns about the city’s housing crisis, flood protection and Willets Point-Flushing Meadows developments, including the New York City Football Club stadium and a possible casino next to Citi Field, and more with a panel featuring Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing).
Asked about the housing shortage, Adams said residential projects in the city are “dependent on Albany.” He added that legislators failed to pass Gov. Hochul’s housing compact to build 800,000 homes over the next decade and extend 421a, which grants property tax exemptions to developers for constructing less expensive housing.
“We’re still going to ... do what we have to do to get a shovel in the ground, but it’s going to take even longer without that housing proposal that the governor put in place,” he said.
In light of the controversy about a possible casino in the Citi Field parking lot, which is parkland and part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, constituents asked about “the importance of public lands for public use and how that model is going to be used in the redevelopment of the Willets Point area.”
“We are really pushing the use of public space ... I think that’s so important to determine how that space is going to be used,” Adams said. “The more open space we have, the more public space, the more parks ... the more we hear from you in utilizing these spaces, I believe it creates the right environment for our city.”
Attendees expressed concern about traffic congestion on Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing. Department of Transportation First Deputy Commissioner Margaret Forgione responded that the DOT is working on improved and alternative forms of transit, including Citi Bike.
One resident said “the community feels that there’s a bit of a target” on residents’ backs when it comes to speed cameras, suggesting they are used as “a way of ... getting more funding for the city.”
“Speed cameras save lives,” Adams replied, citing a decrease in serious physical injuries in areas with them installed.
Co-op owners expressed concerns about Local Law 97, which will enforce limits on greenhouse gas emissions with fines in 2024, followed by stricter measures in 2030. Compliance with the law will weigh heavily on co-op owners’ wallets, as it may require them to retrofit appliances.
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rit Aggarwala said that, while building owners must prioritize decarbonization, the city will implement the law “in a way that doesn’t bankrupt” residents. He said the DEP is working on a set of regulations to guide building owners to comply with the law, as well as an interagency approach to add new financing mechanisms to help buildings come into compliance over time.
The DEP is also devising a citywide stormwater resilience strategy with green infrastructure. Hurricane Ida devastated Queens in 2021 and, according to Aggarwala, doubled the amount of rain that the city’s sewers can handle in one hour. Low sewer capacity and low elevation make Flushing especially prone to flooding. Rainfall Ready NYC includes flood maps to predict addresses of severe flooding and free flood barriers for eligible homeowners, Aggarwala explained. The response did not appear to resonate with the audience, who remained silent.
Asked about the city’s homeless and mental health crisis, Adams noted a “noticeable difference” in streets and subways since he took office, which he attributed to his plan to remove encampments and involuntarily hospitalize unhoused, mentally ill people.
Adams said that “all the major crimes [are] moving in the right direction” under the leadership of NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, whose resignation became public just hours before Monday’s event.
Asked about class size mandates and asylum seekers in schools, Adams said that Albany’s demand to cap kindergarten to third-grade classes at 20, middle school classes at 23 and high school classes at 25 is an “unfunded mandate” that complicates compliance. He said the city will construct new facilities to accommodate students and enforce the mandate if needed.
