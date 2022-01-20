Mayor Adams this past week began laying down markers on his campaign’s promises to get the city’s financial books in better shape.
Most city agencies last week were directed to comb their budgets for 3 percent reductions in spending.
The only exceptions to the city’s program to eliminate the gap exercise, according to a City Hall spokesperson, are the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, NYC Health + Hospitals, the Department of Correction and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The spokesperson, in an email to the Chronicle, said the city is not in any danger of running out of money this fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
“The City faces a budget deficit of $2.9 billion next fiscal year (fiscal year 2023) that must be closed in the upcoming Preliminary Budget,” the spokesperson told the paper. “Mayor Adams is instituting this PEG to make better use of our resources and close this gap, in light of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a slowing economy, and to honor his commitment to make government more efficient and effective.”
Adams is expected to release his preliminary budget in the coming weeks.
The mayor also has asked the state to increase the Transitional Finance Authority’s ability to borrow money by $19 billion, according to Bloomberg on Jan. 12.
The City Hall spokesman said Adams is merely asking the state to restore borrowing power to its prepandemic levels.
But City Comptroller Brad Lander, in a statement on his official website, said it would more than double the existing authorization of $13.5 billion.
Lander said it was “neither necessary nor fiscally prudent at this moment.”
The New York Post this week also reported that Adams is preparing to take his budget ax to the city’s fleet of just under 30,000 vehicles, perhaps by 50 to 70 percent.
The Post said Adams has ordered the number of take-home vehicles used by city employees cut by 500 over the next two years, a pool that includes cars and SUVs that can be used around the clock.
