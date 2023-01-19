Mayor Adams unveiled his vision for the future of women’s and reproductive health in New York City on Tuesday, which aims to combat a systemic lack of access to such services.
As part of the initiative, Adams is calling for the city to expand access to medication abortion, relaunch the Sexual Education Task Force for city schools, commit to tracking diseases known to impact different marginalized groups more significantly, launch an education campaign on maternal health and improve access to pelvic floor physical therapy, among several other efforts.
“For too long health and health care has been centered around men, but that changes today,” Adams said in a statement. “We have been standing on the sidelines of women’s health for too long, and I have personally seen firsthand how the health system is letting our women down.
“It is long overdue that we break taboos and make New York City a model for the future of women’s health care.
“We are going to build a city that is here for all women and girls.”
Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), who chairs the City Council’s Health Committee, praised the mayor’s vision.
“Health care is a human right, but for many women, it is challenging to get appropriate, quality care,” she said in a prepared statement. “As a recent breast cancer survivor, I cannot emphasize enough how important this initiative is and want to thank Mayor Adams for his dedication to the health and well-being of all New Yorkers, and for his focus on the health inequities faced by women, especially women of color.”
Tuesday’s announcement comes just over six months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protected a woman’s right to choose.
Though that right is protected under the New York State Constitution, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, both the city and state will serve as havens for people from other states seeking abortions.
On top of that, women’s and reproductive healthcare is far more expansive than just providing abortions, and can include prenatal care, birth control, screening for cancer and more. Those vital services are not ones available in an equitable way.
According to a press release from the Mayor’s Office, the city’s average maternal mortality rate among Black pregnant people is more than nine times the rate of white pregnant people.
Only 11 public hospitals in New York City currently offer medication abortion pills, though often patients are billed on their insurance for those.
But medication abortion will become more widely accessible through Adams’ new initiative, as early as this week at Morrisania Sexual Health Clinic in the Bronx. By the end of this year, the Mayor’s Office said Tuesday, abortion pills are expected to be available at several Department of Health and Mental Hygiene clinics throughout the city, such as in Jamaica and in Brooklyn and Manhattan, in Crown Heights and Central Harlem, respectively.
