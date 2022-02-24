Mayor Adams has laid his cards — and his administration’s priorities — on the table with his preliminary budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The plan calls for a budget of $98.53 billion for the fiscal year that begins on July 1. If passed by the City Council as drafted, it would represent a reduction from the $106.5 billion anticipated to be spent this year,
The Adams administration is forecasting what the mayor said in his Feb. 16 budget address are manageable out-year deficits of $2.7 billion, $2.2 billion and $3 billion for the next three years, respectively.
“I made a commitment to New Yorkers to spend taxpayer dollars more wisely, while making the upstream investments necessary to ensure a robust recovery — and this administration’s first Preliminary Budget achieves exactly that,” Adams said in a statement issued by his office. “We are cutting spending, making government run more efficiently, investing in public safety, and providing much-needed help to working families across our city.”
Among the savings initiatives Adams highlighted are nearly $2 billion in departmental cuts under the Program to Eliminate the Gap initiative. Not even the NYPD was spared. Adams’ proposal also reduces the city headcount by 3,200 this year and 7,000 next year through attrition with zero layoffs.
The plan will raise the city’s budget reserves to a record $6.1 billion.
Among the expenditures that Adams said will help spur economic activity are expanding the NYC Earned Income Tax Credit to $250 million; earmarking funding for a minimum of 100,000 summer youth jobs; and setting a base of $75 million per year for Fair Fare discount MetroCards for low-income residents.
“With this preliminary budget, we have taken the very first steps to turn our city around,” Adams said. “The best city in the world will look even better if we focus on the basics. New Yorkers and visitors must feel safe on our streets, in our subways and schools, and in their homes.
“Government must work for the people and use taxpayer funds efficiently. Above all, New Yorkers must feel confident and optimistic that their city is working for them and looking out for their future.”
Negotiations with the Council already are underway and will pick up steam. The City Charter requires a new budget to be approved by July 1.
In a statement issued by the office of Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), she and Finance Committee Chairman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn) praised the proposal for many of the expenditures and investments the mayor outlined.
“This is a promising start to the budget process, and the Council looks forward to fulfilling its role in examining this Preliminary Budget through hearings and other efforts,” they said.
On the GOP side of the aisle, Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said she was encouraged — so far.
“This is a very preliminary budget,” Ariola said in an interview. “There are a lot of points that have been much needed in this city for a long time — like fiscal conservancy.”
Ariola said Adams appears to be moving thoughtfully and deliberately. She said she supports his belief that city agencies and personnel must be managed and operated more efficiently.
But as chairwoman of the Fire and Emergency Management Committee, she does want to talk to the mayor about what she said are plans to reduce staffing in 20 engine companies within the FDNY from five firefighters to four.
In a statement from the Citizens Budget Commission, President Andrew Rein had both praise and problems.
“Mayor Eric Adams’ Preliminary Budget proposes important, welcome, and refreshing initial steps in the right direction, especially reducing unneeded vacant positions to realize recurring savings and removing the $500 million in specious labor savings—a victory for fiscal integrity,” Rein said.
But he said some of the mayor’s estimates are somewhat misleading, and that to bolster New York’s competitiveness and ability to serve its residents in the future, “the City should take significant additional actions in the Executive and Adopted Budgets to make government more efficient, stave off the looming fiscal cliffs, and save for the inevitable next downturn.”
