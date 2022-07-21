Facing a spike in the number of asylum seekers arriving in the city, Mayor Adams on Tuesday called for the federal government to provide more “financial and technical resources” to help with the situation.
Adams said there has been a sharp increase in the number of people from Latin America and other areas arriving in the city in recent weeks, with more than 2,800 of them entering the shelter system.
Saying that New York welcomes immigrants with open arms and is both legally and morally obligated to house the homeless, Adams said in a statement sent to the media that the city “needs additional federal resources immediately” to meet its obligations. He added, “If we do not get these urgently needed resources, we may struggle to provide the proper level of support our clients deserve, while also facing challenges as we serve both a rapidly growing shelter population and new clients who are seeking asylum.”
Adams said some arrivees are being bused in by states including Texas and Arizona, while others appear to have been brought here by the federal government.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
