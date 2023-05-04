Mayor Adams last week said asylum seekers and new city labor contracts are among the driving forces behind the record $106.7 billion executive budget he is proposing for fiscal year 2024.
The request is an even $4 billion higher than the preliminary budget Adams proposed in February, which at $102.7 billion, still would have been a record number.
And the City Council leadership has signaled that it will seek more spending prior to the July 1 deadline.
“It is our responsibility to maintain New York City’s forward momentum,” Adams said on April 26 in a video of the press conference on his official website.
“Our fiscal year 2024 budget prioritizes our working people’s agenda and keeps our city working for the benefit of all New Yorkers,” the mayor continued. “It does so while addressing some of the storm clouds gathering on our horizon, including billions of dollars in new costs.”
He stressed that the budget, for the year starting July 1, protects essential city services.
Adams said the asylum crisis has seen 57,000 people come to the Big Apple, with 35,000 being provided for on the day of the speech. He expects there to be 70,000 a year from now, costing an estimated $2.9 billion.
“Yesterday alone 500 asylum seekers arrived in New York City looking for a place to sleep,” Adams said. “That’s 500 people — an entire hotel.”
Adams has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for more federal money to deal with the costs. As of now, the city is slated to receive $650 million of the $800 million that the White House has allocated for the entire country.
Adams also is calling for $4 billion to pay for expected settlements of city labor contracts. While the budget proposed in February set aside enough money to pay for across-the-board 1.5 percent wage increases, District Council 37, the largest city union, reached a five-year deal in February averaging just over 3 percent a year.
The Police Benevolent Association, which represents rank-and-file police officers, reached a deal in April that will pay a 4 percent increase in its final year.
Adams also said aside from investments such as expanding the city’s curbside organics recycling program, he wants to set aside a near-record $8 billion in reserve funds.
Negotiations with the City Council are ongoing. Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Finance Committee Chairman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn) have taken a dim view in recent months of the administration’s in-year budget cuts made through the Program to Eliminate the Gap, or PEG, reductions.
In a joint statement on April 26, Speaker Adams and Brannan indicted they would not settle for more austerity.
“Our city’s future and continued economic recovery hinges on how we invest in New Yorkers and the essential services they rely on to succeed,” they said. “It is an undeniable reality that our city agencies responsible for delivering services to New Yorkers are struggling to fulfill their obligations due to chronic understaffing and inadequate support. This only undermines our recovery and the stability of our neighborhoods as New Yorkers struggle to remain in an increasingly unaffordable city.”
They said the Council is proposing a balanced, responsible budget “that accounts for the various potential budgetary risks and economic challenges, while making smart investments in key services that New Yorkers need to succeed.”
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, believes both sides are being too optimistic.
“With budget gaps widening despite billions of dollars of additional revenues, the City should immediately start to prioritize essential programs, increase its operational efficiency, speed up critical hiring, and shrink lower impact programs,” Rein said in a press release. “Absent these actions, the likely alternative is to substantially cut services in the next year or two. The real problems are even larger.”
He said practices like paying for recurring expenses with nonrecurring money, such as expiring federal Covid-19 aid, could lead to actual deficits of $6.8 billion in fiscal year 2025 and $10.0 billion by FY 2027.
