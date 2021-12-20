Adams secures win for the speakership

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) is the presumptive winner of the City Council speakership race, with voting set for early January.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams (no relation), may have been jockeying for Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), to get someone of a Latino or Hispanic background to a citywide seat, but an unprecedented number of women have not only more than doubled their membership in the City Council, they have become the majority and pushed for a woman to lead.
Despite not garnering enough backing through his political maneuvering to get Moya in the speakership, the mayor-elect congratulated his fellow Bayside High School alum on her win.
“After weeks of hearing from incoming Councilmembers and leaders I trust across New York, I am convinced that Adrienne Adams will be the best choice to lead our City Council forward, and I believe she has the support to do it,” Adams said in a Twitter post. “I look forward to working with her in partnership.”
The future speaker thanked Adams for his “well-wishes” and said she is prepared to take on the role and form a productive working relationship to keep the city safe.
The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters celebrated her victory after 32BJ SEIU released a list of Adams’ 33 backers across four boroughs — more than the 26 necessary to win what is considered the second-most powerful position in the city.
“We congratulate Adrienne Adams on her historic win as the next Speaker of the City Council,” said Joseph Geiger, executive secretary-treasurer of the District Council of Carpenters. “She is, and has always been, a steadfast ally of all working men and women. Under the leadership of Speaker Adrienne Adams and Mayor Eric Adams, New York City will become safer, stronger, and more prosperous for all of us.”
Among the Jamaica councilwoman’s backers were 24 women.
“At a time where the NYC Council will usher in a majority-women led body , one reflective of this great city and it’s rich diversity,” she said in an Instagram post “I would like to also thank the members and our labor coalition.”
Outside of Queens, four members from Manhattan, seven from the Bronx and 12 from Brooklyn supported her. In her home borough she received support from 10 people: Councilmembers and councilmember-elects Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), Julie Won (D-Sunnyside), Nantasha Williams (D-Jamaica), Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton). Added to that is Adams’ vote for herself.
Williams considers Adams to be a unifying force.
“We need a Speaker who is ready to lead on Day 1 and unite this Council to tackle our biggest challenges. That’s what Adrienne will do — and she will make New Yorkers proud as the next Speaker of the City Council,” she said in a statement.
The District Council of Carpenters, District Council 37, the Communications Workers of America District 1, the New York State Nurses Association and 32BJ SEIU threw their support behind Adams.
“The city has been ravaged by the pandemic, and if we want a worker-led recovery, we need a Council Speaker who is up to the task,” Kyle Bragg, 32BJ SEIU president, said in a statement. “Adrienne Adams is a proven leader and fighter for working people, and I’m proud to support her.”
Adams, who represents all or part of Jamaica, Rochdale Village, Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park in City Council District 27, was thankful for the diverse coalition of legislative and labor union leaders who championed her.
“Our coalition reflects the best of our city. We are ready to come together to solve the enormous challenges we face in order to not just recover from Covid but to build a better, fairer City that works for everyone,” she said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank the Councilmembers, labor and party leaders, women’s groups, and everyone in our broad coalition for their support. The City Council will be a collaborative and effective legislative body that incorporates what makes New York City great and focuses on the needs of our communities.”
