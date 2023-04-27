Mayor Adams’ words last Friday were caustic discussing how New York City has stepped up to do its share for immigrants and asylum seekers who have been coming across the Southern border — and how Washington, DC, has singularly failed to do the same.
“The city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” he said at a gathering of the African American Mayors Association.
Earlier in the week he said “the national government has turned its back on New York City,” and “the president and the White House have failed New York City on this issue.”
The Adams administration has estimated that migrant services will cost the city $1.4 billion this fiscal year and another $2.8 billion next year. And Title 42 legislation, which thus far has been used to keep out some potential immigrants over health and disease concerns, is set to expire next month, possibly leading to steep increases.
Adams and U.S. Rep Grace Meng (D-Flushing) said in a press release last week that the White House can and should expedite measures that would allow asylum seekers to legally seek employment.
“The president of the United States can give us the ability to allow people to work,” Adams said. “... They’re desperate to work. We have shouldered this cost for too long. This is decimating the foundation of our city.”
Adams right now is in budget negotiations with the City Council, and said that every city service will be impacted without some sort of fiscal relief from the federal government.
The city budget is due on July 1.
Also hampering the city’s negotiations is the nearly four-week delay in Gov. Hochul and the state Legislature reaching a budget accord of their own. The state budget was due on April 1, and is leaving the city without accurate numbers of state aid.
Adams said President Biden can allow asylum seekers to work without the cooperation of Republicans on Capitol Hill. Meng, in an email to the Chronicle on Wednesday, was far less charitable toward her GOP colleagues.
“The migrant crisis is a direct result of extreme Republicans like the Texas Governor busing migrants across the country and treating immigrants as political pawns,” Meng said. “New York City specifically has borne the brunt of this careless and extremist GOP agenda. Last year, House Democrats acted to assist cities like New York by passing an unprecedented $800 million to help deal with the migrant crisis that we are experiencing. But with Republicans now in control of the House, much of this assistance is now in danger of being eliminated.”
Meng accused Republicans of exploiting the crisis for political gain.
Her comment did not address the possibility of Biden taking measures to cut down on the numbers of immigrants being admitted.
Adams’ press office did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the possibility of reducing the number of immigrants being admitted; why he believes Biden may change his mind about assistance; and just what the city’s plans might be if the end of Title 42 leads to a significant increase in the number of immigrants arriving in the city.
He last week pegged the number so far at up to 200 per day, and more than 50,000 overall.
Those also not responding to multiple requests for comment prior to the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday included Councilmember Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria); and Make the Road New York, both notable advocates on immigrant issues.
City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) said he had no doubt that Adams’ economic estimates on the migrant crisis are at least as dire as advertised.
“And they could be even higher,” he told the Chronicle.
Holden believes the city’s first obligation is to its residents, and that the necessary solution goes far beyond work permits from Washington.
“Go back to the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policies of the Trump administration,” Holden said. “We need to know who is crossing our border. We need to vet people coming cross our border.”
