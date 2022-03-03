Mayor Adams reappointed Ana Bermudez to continue to lead the Department of Probation on Monday, to the ire of the union president of the United Probation Officers Association, Dalvanie Powell.
“If Mayor Adams is serious about making New York City safer, why is he reappointing a Probation Commissioner who will continue the failed policies of the de Blasio Administration?” Powell said in a statement. “If Mayor Adams is serious about supporting law enforcement officers, why is he reappointing a commissioner who has consistently disrespected probation professionals?”
Under Bermudez, Powell said there were pay disparities for women and people of color, outside hires for top-level positions that left 10- to 30-year veterans from getting promoted and a surge of departures.
“We do not want to stop his vision,” Powell told the Queens Chronicle. “My members and myself, we have no problems doing the work, we just want our work to be done efficiently and we want to be compensated for what we do.”
As part of his vision, Adams announced that he wants people 21 and under who are on probation to be connected with a “credible messenger” as a mentor.
Credible messengers are individuals who are able to connect with the most at-risk young people and who to try to challenge young adults and youths to overcome their destructive mindsets, according to the Credible Messenger Justice Center.
“Our probation system plays a crucial role ... to find ways to keep you out [of prison],” said Adams at a press conference. “Probation officers will work with credible messengers who have the experience on the ground. It’s an amazing program that we will continue to invest in.”
Data shows that there is a drop of two-thirds of felony recidivism, said Adams.
The Credible Messenger Initiative has been used in Washington D.C., throughout California and the United Kingdom, according to the Credible Messenger Justice Center.
While Powell supports the mayor’s new goals for the department and is quick to point out that he is possibly the first elected official to consider probation officers a part of law enforcement, she believes that Bermudez’s reappointment will result in more of her members leaving the agency because of past labor management issues.
“In the past two years we lost 200 probation officers,” said Powell. “We work eight hour days and they are forcing us to do overtime in juvenile services, but they don’t want to give us overtime pay. They want us to take comp time.”
Compensation time would allow workers to either start their day later or leave work earlier without being docked, according to Powell, who prefers that all in the agency should have the right to choose between overtime pay or comp time.
“Also, we’ve never had a previous administrator hire people to be supervising probation officers or administrative probation officers ... from the outside,” said Powell. “There are too many talented officers that fit the bill ... We don’t like the idea of our members being overstepped for the job. I’ve got people who have been here for 20 to 30 years.”
Powell said that her members had to protest in order for some probation officers to get promoted to a higher position.
“Now we have a supervisor who is going to be certified on March 4, but in between they hired eight officers from the outside to be supervisors,” said Powell. “Of those eight, only two are left and they fired one. The rest of them left.”
With crime going up, Powell also wants the officers to be better equipped if they are expected to take on a bigger workload.
“We’ve given recommendations on how to do the job better, but they don’t take our recommendations,” said Powell.
Some of the cars that probation officers use have too much mileage on them, probation officers are expected to work with other agencies but they don’t train with them and communication between workers and the agency needs to be better, according to Powell.
“We used to do training with corrections,” said Powell. “Maybe we can combine our training with other law enforcement agencies.”
Probation officers sometimes work with the NYPD, FBI and marshals.
In 2021, the UPOA filed a class-action suit that sought to remedy issues of discriminatory pay and employment opportunities for women of color.
Despite nearly 30 years of service, most minority probation officers rarely reach their maximum salary range of $91,000, which means fewer funds after retirement.
Tanga Johnson, a former 34-year veteran who was mentioned in the lawsuit retired with a base salary of $81,000 even after spending 26 years in a supervisory role.
Powell says that women make up 90 percent of the agency and 98 percent of people within it are minorities.
“We never reach our top salary,” said Powell. “Correction officers, police, FDNY and others in different agencies can tell you that they are going to reach their top salary in five years.”
She also says there is not enough respect for the agency.
“We get compared to [and confused with] Corrections,” said Powell. “We do custody and care in the street and they do custody and care in a facility.”
Probation is an alternative to incarceration in which individuals are sentenced in lieu of jail time to adhere to court-ordered rules within their communities and serve out their terms under the supervision of a probation officer.
To keep an adult under probation costs the city $3,000 per person or $5,000 per youth, but to keep an individual incarcerated costs $300,000, according to Powell.
“We want to help the mayor be successful in his fight against crime,” said Powell. “But pay parity with our brothers and sisters in law enforcement is necessary ... We strike the balance of keeping the community safe.”
