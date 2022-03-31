A new executive order from Mayor Adams will increase coordination between the FDNY and the Department of Housing Preservation and Development.
It seeks to identify safety violations earlier and enforce compliance in the aftermath of the Twin Parks apartment fire in the Bronx and devastating fires throughout the city.
“We must work towards equipping every New Yorker and every building in this city with the tools to avoid an unspeakable tragedy like the one we saw two months ago,” Adams said in a press release.
The agencies will also work with City Council to enact additional fire safety legislation, including sensible retrofit sprinkler legislation and legislation that increases fines for landlords who falsely report fixing a self-closing door violation.
Other measures say HPD inspectors will check for compliance with the FDNY’s requirement that a Fire Safety Notice is posted on apartment doors; HPD will provide FDNY with access to all violations issued that pertain to fire safety since Jan. 1, 2021; FDNY inspectors will conduct enhanced inspections for fire signage and posting violations; FDNY and HPD will conduct an educational fire safety outreach campaign; and FDNY will work with the Department of Education to conduct outreach in schools.
“We have already lost too many New Yorkers to deadly fires that could have been prevented, and this order can prevent more lives being lost,” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) in a statement. “Many residents don’t realize that they are creating or allowing fire hazards in their homes,” he said.
“The mayor’s executive order will save lives,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), chair of the Committee on Fire and Emergency Management, in a statement. “HPD and landlords will now be held accountable through oversight, more frequent FDNY inspections and information-sharing between agencies to prevent fires.”
Ariola recently co-sponsored a resolution calling on the mayor to permanently staff all FDNY engine companies with five firefighters and an officer at the outset of each tour, instead of four and an officer as currently required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.