Mayor Adams has directed the city to reduce its fleet by at least 855 vehicles, a move designed to reduce both spending and pollution.
Adams announced the plan Monday, saying it would apply only to nonemergency vehicles, and will restore the fleet to numbers last seen under former Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
“We want to encourage New Yorkers to get out of their cars and use alternative forms of transportation — and the city must lead by example,” Adams said in a press release. “Today, we are both saving New Yorkers’ tax dollars and taking action to cut carbon emissions. By reducing the city’s car fleet through a targeted, data-driven approach, we can achieve our sustainability goals, while simultaneously exercising greater fiscal responsibility. Promises made, promises kept.”
Commissioner Dawn Pinnock of the Department of Citywide Administrative Services said there will be a reduction in the number of “take-home” vehicles used by city employees and departments.
Reductions will be made based on vehicle usage data, tracked by DCAS’s vehicle telematics system, which provides real-time insight into the entire city fleet and how it is being utilized. Underutilized vehicles will be prioritized for removal.
The fleet reduction is expected to reduce agency vehicle acquisition budgets by an estimated $13.7 million — city savings reflected in the budget proposed by Adams Tuesday [see separate story in some editions and online at qchron.com].
The city fleet now has 24,526 on-road vehicles, officials said, including 9,579 emergency vehicles; 7,893 agency work trucks; 2,648 sanitation trucks and sweepers; and 4,406 general use cars. The reduction will focus on general use cars and will not impact emergency vehicles. The vehicles are to be auctioned off by Dec. 31.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) is on board.
“Mayor Adams’ sensible right-sizing of the city fleet is a prudent step toward reining in the city’s spending and making government more efficient,” Holden said. “Trimming the fat in the budget is long overdue and I support the mayor’s efforts to make our tax dollars go further.”
— Michael Gannon
