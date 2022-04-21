Mayor Adams announced Monday that he will allocate $11 million to street-cleaning efforts in his executive budget plan, which he will release later this month.
“We’re no longer just going to talk about cleaning up our streets or taking steps to fight climate change, but we’re going to actually put real money behind these initiatives and lead by example here in New York City,” Adams stated.
Specifically, that funding will be used to reinstate alternate side parking, which had been reduced due to the pandemic. That is set to go back into effect July 5.
The monies will also cover additional equipment and personnel for sweeping protected bike lanes and “other narrow infrastructure,” a statement from the Mayor’s Office says.
Ten devices, called Micromobility Operations Machines, or “MOMs,” are set to be piloted this summer, and the DSNY will have “several dozen” of them “in different sizes” by the end of 2023, the statement says.
According to a spokesperson from the Mayor’s Office, the funding will allow for 60 new hires citywide.
The commitment comes after much criticism from numerous elected officials for the mayor’s decision to cut $47.8 million in funding for the Department of Sanitation in his preliminary budget plan. The proposal also would decrease the number of DSNY personnel from 7,423 uniformed personnel and 1,934 civilian workers in 2022 to 7,388 and 1,910 in 2026, respectively, through attrition. At the same time, Adams had called for cleaner streets in his economic blueprint, leaving many unsure of how he planned to pay for it.
Among the mayor’s fiercest critics on that was Councilmember Sandy Nurse (D-Brooklyn), who chairs the Committee on Sanitation and Waste Management. Nurse applauded Monday’s announcement.
“Today’s very exciting announcements represent a set of critical steps in our city’s recovery and our city’s commitment to investing in innovative ways to ensure clean streets for all neighborhoods,” she said in a statement that day. “Most importantly, the restoration of ASP is a welcome relief to communities that have faced an unprecedented increase in litter during the pandemic.”
Asked what changed Adams’ mind, a spokesperson for the mayor said via email, “The mayor implemented a 3% P[rogram to] E[liminate the]G[ap] for nearly every city agency, including DSNY, in his FY23 Preliminary Budget. This PEG helped achieve nearly $2 billion in savings without reducing services, and was key to closing a $2.9B budget gap.”
Borough President Donovan Richards had also voiced his concern about the lack of funding for DSNY. He was pleased by Monday’s announcement.
“Keeping our streets clean and clear is an underappreciated, yet critically important process in the daily operation of our city,” Richards said in a statement to the Chronicle. “Cleaner Queens streets mean a healthier, more livable borough deserving of our families, and I will continue to strongly advocate both against misguided budget cuts and for additional Sanitation investment rooted in equity.”
Angela Miskis, whose group, Abuela Neigborhood Maintainance, has led cleanup efforts in Hollis and throughout Southeast Queens, was glad to see that the mayor had proposed more funding for the DSNY, but had some concerns.
“I praise any additional funding for Sanitation and the protection of bike lanes. However, I wondered how much the mayor considers the well-being of the outer boroughs when talking about ‘economic recovery’ and ‘environmental justice for all neighborhoods,’” she told the Chronicle. “Looking at the map of bike lanes in NYC, you will see how few of them are protected bike lanes in the outer boroughs — with the highest concentration of protected bike lanes being in Manhattan.”
Monday’s announcement coincided with the mayor’s naming of a new DSNY commissioner: Jessica Tisch, who most recently served as commissioner of the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, has assumed the role since Ed Grayson started his retirement on Friday.
Wednesday afternoon, Adams announced another sanitation initiative: The city will pilot containerized waste bins in commercial districts in all five boroughs.
