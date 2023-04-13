After a seven-year impasse over a contract for the Police Benevolent Association, Mayor Adams and the city’s police union have reached a tentative eight-year deal that gives new officers a pay increase and pilots a change in the tours that they work.
Last week, Adams and city Office of Labor Relations Commissioner Renee Campion announced a tentative contract agreement that will offer pay increases for the first time in six years, retroactive to 2017.
It is the first uniformed employee contract to be reached for the Adams administration and only the second major labor deal.
“As someone who wore the blue uniform and the badge for 22 years, I know that today’s agreement represents an acknowledgment that working people keep this city running and how this administration will always put working people first,” Adams said last Wednesday. “The contract will allow our police officers to work a more flexible schedule, build morale, and ensure that New York remains the safest big city in America.”
The pilot will allow officers to try out working extended tours of 10- and 12-hour shifts instead of the typical eight-hour tour.
Officers will work the same number of hours per year, but the program provides more flexibility to increase staffing during times of high crime or when issues arise. It may also cut down having to pay officers for overtime.
“To be able to extend those tours and have fewer appearances, we hope will mitigate a number of the overtime hours that we’re seeing,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
Wage increases will range from 2.25 percent to 4 percent over the contract period. The total cost of the tentative agreement is approximately $5.5 billion through fiscal year 2027.
New officers now earn a base pay of $42,500 but that will increase to $53,790. With differentials, holiday pay and a uniform allowance, however, it will near $60,000.
After five and a half years on the job, officers’ salary is bumped up to $85,292 but under the new agreement, they would make $131,000.
The jump in pay should draw people to join the force, said Joseph Giacalone, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and retired NYPD sergeant who formerly lived in Queens, but it still falls short.
“Even with that gigantic raise up front, it’s still $3,000 less starting pay than that of the New York State police. And the New York State police get to top pay a lot faster, too,” said Giacalone. “So, it’s a start. But you know what? They’re still going to lose a lot of people towards the state police and Suffolk County, who are both giving exams.”
Suffolk cops are among the highest earning in the state.
After the agreement came, PBA President Pat Lynch announced he would not seek re-election after more than 20 years in the position.
“This decision is part of a philosophy I have long held: a rider cannot switch horses in the middle of a battle, and the PBA must not change leadership in the middle of a contract fight,” Lynch said in a statement. “To remain true to my principles, I must allow the change to begin now,” he continued.
