Mayor Adams said last Saturday he is directing city departments to identify 5 percent spending cuts per year for the next three fiscal years in an effort to meet the growing expenses of housing tens of thousands of immigrants now under government care.
The response from elected officials in Queens appears to fall into two camps — “Wait and see” and “We told you so.”
The spending cuts will impact city-funded expenditures. Adams said the new numbers will be in place in the city’s annual November budget report.
“Since the large influx of asylum seekers to our city began last spring, we have warned New Yorkers that every city service could be impacted by this crisis if we did not get the support we needed,” Adams said in a press release issued by his office.
“Coupling the costs of a national crisis that has fallen onto New York City with Covid funding that is running out and reduced revenue growth, our city’s financial future may be at risk if we do not act,” Adams added. “Our city continues to receive approximately 10,000 asylum seekers each month, and, as we laid out last month, we anticipate spending $12 billion through the end of Fiscal Year 2025 if circumstances do not change. While our compassion is limitless, our resources are not.”
Adams has flat-out accused the Biden administration of abandoning the city in ignoring dozens of requests from himself and Gov. Hochul to exponentially increase federal funding assistance and to fast-track authorization for asylum seekers to seek employment.
The mandate, handed down in a letter from the city’s Office of Management and Budget, is called a Program to Eliminate the Gap, or PEG in City Hall vernacular. Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Finance Chairman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn) said in a press release that they are seeking more information.
“There remains an urgent need for increased state and federal support to aid the City’s response to increased international migration,” they said in a press release on the Council’s website.
“Tens of thousands of people seeking asylum are arriving in our city at a time when we are already confronting a housing crisis, record homelessness, and the sunset of federal Covid stimulus funds,” they said. “New York City cannot be expected to handle this on our own. The costs are considerable, and it is critical that the city receives more aid, while safeguarding funding that supports New Yorkers. The future of our city and its continued economic recovery relies on the investments we make into our communities and the essential services they rely on.”
Adams has reiterated that every agency, every service faces reductions.
Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said in the union’s Twitter feed that rumored cuts to police overtime would be self-defeating.
“It is going to be impossible for the NYPD to significantly reduce overtime unless it fixes its staffing crisis,” Hendry said. “If City Hall wants to save money without jeopardizing public safety, it needs to invest in keeping experienced cops on the job.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) wondered on Twitter, aka X, just what they are looking for.
“This is further proof that the blind adherence to ideology from my progressive colleagues will lead this city to ruin,” Ariola said. “We can’t afford to shelter the entire planet in NYC. It’s time we end our status as a right to shelter city & end this failed project.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) posted similar sentiments.
“When those in government think money grows on trees and never balanced a checkbook, the result is clear,” Holden wrote. “The unfunded mandate of the migrant crisis stems from open border policies that will now force taxpayers to pay the price with reduced services,” he said.
Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) retweeted a message from Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) .
“As predicted, the migrant crisis is about to cost New Yorkers dearly,” Borelli tweeted. “Stop listening to the money-grows-on-trees logic of others.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, speaking with the Chronicle after a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Glendale, said the cuts were not yet official, but acknowledged they could be devastating.
“We will continue to fight for funding for Queens, especially since we have the second-highest number of asylum seekers in the city,” Richards said, dismissing the suggestion that the city call on President Biden to stop the inflow at the U.S. Southern border. He also said there still is money from the state that has not yet been drawn down.
Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) placed the blame squarely at the mayor’s feet in a tweet on Sunday.
“Don’t be fooled: This isn’t *in response* to asylum seekers arriving,” Cabán said. “The Mayor’s been slashing service agencies via relentless PEG cuts since he got in. He’s just seizing this opportunity to ramp up and blaming people fleeing war, sanctions, dictatorship & repression.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.