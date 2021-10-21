Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) is running for re-election as the Democratic nominee to represent District 28, which covers some or all of Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park, for the Nov. 2 general election.
Sanitation, public safety and education are the top issues that her office hears about the most from constituents, according to Adams.
“The area cannot seem to get fully served or service properly or thoroughly,” said Adams. “We got to get [the city Department of Sanitation] fully back on track where services are concerned. They took quite a hit in the budget ... so restoration of services has to come back on line faster than it has.”
Construction on the Van Wyck Expressway has also led to a lot of illegal dumping of garbage, according to Adams.
“We’ve even got the [city Department of Transportation] involved in issues of cleanliness,” said Adams. “It’s a two-pronged problem with two different agencies.”
The DSNY saw $106 million slashed from the city’s budget last year.
Aracelia Cook of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association believes that contractors who are working in construction are leaving the garbage they collect along the Van Wyck Expressway.
“I’ve been doing my part in hearings,” said Adams, who chairs the Public Safety Committee. “We continue to build relationships with our precinct and community. The community is coming out, but we got to get greater attendance out there even more. Our quality-of-life issues are serious and we still feel they don’t get enough attention.”
Felony assaults, petit larceny, misdemeanor assaults and sex crimes are up within the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica as of Oct. 17, compared to the same time last year.
“Our children are coming back to schools during the pandemic and continue to experience some trauma in their lives,” said Adams. “We need to make sure the schools are equipped with social services, guidance counselors and individuals that can provide services for children to cope with what they have gone through. Some have lost mothers, fathers and grandparents and are bringing that trauma in with them into the classroom.”
Adams believes the digital divide for youths in Southeast Queens also plays a part in students in that area falling behind in education.
“We are looking at districts that had lost a year of learning because of a lack of access to devices to get their work done,” said Adams.
Ivan Mossop, a tax accountant, is running against Adams as the Republican nominee and believes that the issues that plague City Council District 28 the most are overtaxation, the MTA and the lack of civic action or voter turnout in elections.
“The fundamental problem that we have is the Democratic electorate, so it is very difficult to hear opposing voices,” said Mossop. “I’m doing my best to speak to and for conservative Democrats, independents and Republicans.”
Out of 105,612 registered voters in the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Working Families and other parties, 99,133 are active voters in City Council District 28 and 6,479 people are inactive voters, according to data from the city Board of Elections released in February. The Democratic Party had 4,933 inactive voters and the Republican Party had 335 inactive voters. The Democrats had 72,808 active voters and Republicans had 5,937.
“There are only three Republicans in the City Council,” said Mossop. “I’m trying to gain ground and maintain a place for Republicans and people who are not satisfied with the status quo with what the Democrats are offering.”
Mossop believes that discretionary funding and participatory budgeting are the best ways to increase voter turnout.
“Those are avenues by which we can encourage civic action,” said Mossop. “People have to be aware of what is available to them. We need to be more accessible to people in the community. I bike and walk and I see the potholes and the cracks in the sidewalks.”
Mossop believes the MTA is a swamp that needs to be drained.
“There has to be a way for the average person to see how or where their fares are going,” said Mossop. “With all the revenue streams that the MTA receives — how can I see this?”
There should be a financial report from the MTA available to councilmembers and the public, according to Mossop.
“There is an issue with transparency and accountability with the MTA and the overall city budget,” he said.
While interacting with people on the street, Mossop often asks individuals, regardless of party, if they think they are paying too much in taxes.
“I’ve never met anybody that says we are paying too little,” said Mossop. “We are not getting our fair share. We are paying more taxes than we are getting value for.”
Mossop is also concerned about public safety.
“It is becoming a top issue,” said the accountant. “The shootings, the gangs and the off-road vehicles that disrupt our streets — all of these things are aspects of public safety that we don’t have a handle on.”
Adams is maintaining her push for basement apartments, despite some lawmakers rethinking their stance after dozens of those types of dwellings were flooded during Tropical Storm Ida on Sept. 1.
“We need to realize and open our eyes that basement apartments have been around forever,” said Adams. “They have not been regulated and that is my quest.”
Single parents, low-income earners and students need the affordable housing, added the councilwoman.
In addition to the Committee on Public Safety, Adams chairs the Subcommittee of Landmarks, Public Siting and Maritime Uses and is jockeying for the City Council speakership.
“I have a background that I bring to the Council,” said Adams. “My background is in executive management and training and education ... I check a lot of boxes and I’m confident in my ability to take on the role.”
Adams has noted that if she becomes speaker, she would be leading for the first time a majority women and majority minority City Council and would be the first Black woman in the role.
“It’s going to be groundbreaking,” said Adams. “You got to have the right person at the helm.”
Sanitation, economic development and affordable housing would be her priorities as speaker.
“I think she has enough on her plate and she is not accessible to her community,” Mossop said about Adams’ speakership goal. “She knows how to show up to events to get photo opportunities.”
If elected to the City Council, Mossop would pursue positions or membership in the Economic Development; Finance; Housing and Buildings; Land Use; Mental Health, Disabilities and Addictions; Oversight and Investigations; Parks and Recreation; State and Federal Legislation; and Transportation committees.
“I am an experienced tax person. I am an accountant,” said Mossop on why he should be elected. “I can be an architect working with the Comptroller’s Office and other agencies responsible for fiscal matters to come up with reports that are user-friendly for the average taxpayer.”
Adams believes her ability to secure funding for her district will propel her to re-election. She secured approximately $26 million for City Council District 28.
“I brought more funding into the district more than any of my predecessors have,” said Adams. “I’ve also funded well over 40 nonprofits that have never received funding before. We have programs that never existed before and we have technology in our schools and upgrades in our schools ... my time in this seat has been a lot more accomplished and productive than any of my predecessors thus far.”
