The fight for the top seat in the Big Apple is heating up as Queens heavyweights, Democratic Party Chairman and U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and Borough President Donovan Richards, split their endorsement in the World’s Borough.
Richards backed Eric Adams, the Brooklyn-born and Queens-raised former police officer, on Monday, less than three weeks after Meeks’ endorsement of Wall Street exec Ray McGuire at Queens Borough Hall.
Richards cited the coronavirus pandemic for his support of the current Brooklyn borough president, as reported by the New York Post.
“Our City is facing a crisis on every front. A social justice crisis, an economic crisis, a public health crisis, and the list goes on,” said Richards to the Post, and it needs a “steady hand.”
Adams wants to maximize resources and use regulatory powers to fix structural economic issues, according to his website.
Attracting start-ups, new investment, sustaining small businesses and developing a next-level citywide job training and placement program are just a few examples the Brooklynite wants to uplift the city.
“Together with BP Richards, we’ll continue to build the most diverse coalition of support to deliver real change for NYC,” tweeted the Adams’ campaign. “Queens is my home, so I understand the lives of [New Yorkers] there struggling to get by. I’ll make sure this city works for them, too.”
Meeks, however, believes McGuire, the Harvard grad from Dayton, Ohio, will do a better job of getting the city on track.
“Our city has lost over 600,000 jobs,” said Meeks. “The unemployment rate is 13-percent.”
Meeks proclaimed McGuire as “the change agent that we need now!”
“Everywhere I go in the city, especially in Queens, I hear that New Yorkers want a new approach in City Hall,” said McGuire after his endorsement. “They want someone with big ideas and a seriousness of purpose. They want a change; they want a leader who will fight for change. I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but what I do know is that I can unify.”
