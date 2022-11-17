It’s official: The New York City Football Club will find a home in Willets Point.
After countless previous attempts to build in the area, months of rumors and closed-door meetings, Mayor Adams announced Wednesday that a new stadium for NYCFC will be built in Willets Point, in addition to 1,400 more units of affordable housing.
The project is the result of a joint effort between NYCFC and the Queens Development Group, the latter of which is composed of Related Companies LLC and former Mets owner Sterling Equities. Though the plan, which represents Phase 2 of the city’s Willets Point redevelopment effort, is slated for the 23-acre, city-owned portion of Willets Point’s 61 acres east of Citi Field, the 25,000-seat arena will be privately financed.
A source familiar with the matter told the Chronicle the affordable housing will be subsidized by the city’s Housing Development Corp. and the Department of Housing Preservation and Development. The plan also includes 40,000 square feet of open space, retail space and a 250-room hotel.
“It’s a rare opportunity to create a complete neighborhood with homes, schools and economic opportunities,” Adams said Wednesday. “This is a public-private partnership at its best, this is what it means to build in New York City and this is what it means to get stuff done.”
“The work of ensuring surrounding neighborhoods like Corona and Flushing — locations that have long felt the sting of disinvestment — benefit the most in terms of local hiring and community benefits is just beginning, and I will stop at nothing to accomplish that mission,” Borough President Donovan Richards stated.
Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) was a chief broker of the deal with NYCFC, as the Chronicle previously reported. “This is an investment that will support neighborhood kids’ futures, fuel our local economy, create a pipeline for local hires and support our brothers and sisters in labor who have been the backbone of building this city,” he said in a statement.
Moya had also led the campaign for the 1,100 units of affordable housing promised in Phase 1 of the redevelopment plan, making for 2,500 total with Wednesday’s announcement. All 2,500 units, which will be spread across seven buildings, will be “100 percent affordable,” Adams said; 220 of them will be dedicated to low-income seniors.
Phase 1 also included environmental remediation in the area and the construction of a 650-seat K-8 school. Despite more units of housing being proposed, the number of seats has not changed. Asked about that, Adams told reporters, “We are going to shift and adjust it, adjust as needed.”
Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech was thrilled by the news, which the city says will spur $6.1 billion in economic activity and create 16,000 jobs, 1,550 of which will be permanent.
“It’s a fantastic shot in the arm, not only for Queens and New York City, but the entire state and region, further solidifying Queens as the World’s Borough,” Grech told the Chronicle. He added that it presents “a great opportunity for more transportation.”
The announcement comes after years of pitches for the area, such as a shopping mall, a casino and a previous soccer stadium plan.
When, this summer, the soccer stadium began to seem more like a reality, community members, longtime organizer Bertha Lewis and activists with Nos Quedamos Queens and the Black Leadership Action Coalition made their opposition to a stadium loud and clear, holding a protest outside the construction site. As Lewis told the Chronicle at the time, she and others felt the housing plan falls far short of the 5,500 agreed upon prior to the construction of Citi Field.
Accordingly, Lewis is still not satisfied. “Either you care about New Yorkers that actually need decent housing [or] you’re going to be run by the real estate industry, and big developers and millionaires and billionaires,” she told the Chronicle. Later, she added, “These are Democrats that have all of this rhetoric about being for the people. No, you’re not — you’re for the money class. You’re for the billionaires and millionaires and corporate interests.”
The Mayor’s Office said the stadium is slated for a 2027 opening, after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, all elements of the Phase 2 plan will have to go through the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, which Community Board 7 is set to begin at the end of 2023.
Asked how the board may advise on the ULURP, CB 7 Chair Gene Kelty told the Chronicle, “We’ll go through the process that we do with all our applications.”
