Mayor-elect Eric Adams has continued filling out his administration, recently naming high-profile people to fill three high-profile positions.
Lorraine Grillo, commissioner of the NYC Department of Design and Construction, has been tapped as first deputy mayor. Grillo also serves as senior advisor to Mayor Blasio for Covid Recovery. She formerly headed the city’s School Construction Authority.
Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez (D-Manhattan) will serve as commissioner of the Department of Transportation. The term-limited councilman has been in office since 2010. He also has served as chairman of the Transportation Committee for the last eight years.
Louis Molina, named commissioner of the Department of Correction, will be confronted immediately with the unenviable task of getting Rikers Island in order. He has an extensive background there, formerly serving as the chief internal monitor and acting assistant commissioner in the DOC. He presently serves as director for public safety in Las Vegas.
— Michael Gannon
