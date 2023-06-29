Many New Yorkers agree the best slices are from wood- or coal-fired ovens. Now, long-standing pizzerias may be ordered to reduce their carbon emissions by up to 75 percent under a new rule from the city that could cost them tens of thousands of dollars. That means certain pizzerias would have to bid adieu to coal or wood-fired ovens installed before May 2016 or make costly upgrades to their equipment.
“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air, and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Ted Timbers said in a prepared statement.
The proposed regulation, which Timbers said was “developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups” will require pizza places with the older ovens to hire a professional to see if installing emissions controls is feasible.
“Commercial cooking is a common source of PM2.5 — which is the most harmful urban air pollutant,” he explained. “It is small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, which can worsen lung and heart disease and lead to hospital admissions and premature deaths.”
Timbers said the rule will apply to “significantly less than 100” restaurants citywide.
Mayor Adams is facing heat at the prospect of the new rule, which is set to be discussed at length in an online public hearing on July 27.
At an unrelated press conference Monday, Adams addressed the controversy.
“Let’s let the public weigh in, and then we can have a conversation on if we’re going to move forward or not. And the public can weigh in without throwing pizza over my gate,” he said, referencing when Scott LoBaido of Staten Island protested by throwing multiple pizza pies over the fence into City Hall near the Mayor’s Office earlier that morning.
“We don’t want to hurt businesses in the city and we don’t want to hurt the environment,” Adams said. “So, let’s see if we can find a way to get the resolutions we’re looking for.”
Queens is home to its fair share of wood-fired or coal-fired pizzerias. Is the proposal coming as a shock to residents’ favorite wood-fired hot spots?
According to the DEP, it is not.
“The industry has known since 2015 that this rule was in the works, and they were a part of the advisory committee that came up with the rule,” Timbers said.
Hugo Mattei, owner of Basil Brick Oven Pizza in Astoria, feels for the small businesses that will be affected by these new rules.
“They’re saying the upgrades are $20,000 maximum. They’re not. That’s for the smaller unit. And then you have to spend money on an engineer, and spend money on an architect. You’re looking at $50,000,” Mattei said.
“If we need to do it, we’ll do it,” he added, referring to his restaurant. “But not for $50,000. We may have to close the door if it’s like that.”
Mattei joked, “Everyone’s pizza will taste the same without these ovens. People will have to go to Jersey for their pizza.”
In a prepared statement, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business Ashley Ranslow called the proposed rule illogical.
“These small, often generational, and family-owned pizzerias cannot possibly absorb tens of thousands of dollars to install and maintain scrubbers to comply with this radical proposal,” she said.
“This is yet another example of an out of touch and overly burdensome regulation from New York’s bureaucrats that are single-handedly making the Empire State and City hostile to business while also destroying what’s left of the small business economy.”
