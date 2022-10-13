Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency last Friday in response to the city’s influx of asylum seekers bused from the Mexican border, and called on assistance from the state and federal governments.
“Our shelter system is now operating near 100 percent capacity. And if these trends continue, we’ll be over 100,000 in the year to come. That’s far more than the system was ever designed to handle. This is unsustainable. The city is going to run out of funding for other priorities,” Adams said at a press conference last Friday. “New York City is doing all we can, but we are reaching the outer limit of our ability to help.”
The emergency executive order calls for city agencies to direct their efforts toward the migrant crisis. It also suspends certain land use requirements in the interest of fast-tracking the establishment of new housing facilities.
Among those new facilities is a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on Randall’s Island, where asylum seekers will be for 24 to 96 hours while they are looking for shelter. Adams said more will open in the coming weeks.
On Wednesday afternoon, he announced that a second one will open at the Row hotel in Midtown Manhattan; he added that the Randall’s Island relief center would open “soon.”
In the meantime, the administration is continuing to look for additional locations for relief centers, including spaces under state control, Adams said Friday.
Several lawmakers, including Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), state Sens. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) and Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx) and City Councilmember Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn), are calling on the mayor to use the Javits Center as a relief center instead of Randall’s Island, noting the former’s proximity to the Port Authority bus terminal.
Meanwhile, the city has continued to explore using hotels as temporary shelters. At the end of August, the Hotel De Point in College Point had been slated to be used as such; however, as the Chronicle previously reported, that plan did not come to fruition due to a contract issue. Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) had been vehemently against the idea.
At last week’s press conference, Adams took issue with councilmembers’ objections to housing migrants in hotels within their districts.
“The real challenges that we are having, which is very fascinating, is that as we try to find hotels, I cannot tell you how many Council people, local electeds, that are yelling, ‘House people,’ but saying, ‘Not in my district,’” he said. “We can’t have it both ways.”
Still, some are skeptical that using hotels and other temporary spaces is the answer.
“We need to address the root of the problem which is the lack of supportive housing and continued bureaucracy of getting people who are already in our shelter system into permanent housing,” Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said in a statement. “We cannot afford to keep expanding our temporary shelter system without focusing on expanding opportunities for people to transition out of shelter into permanent, stabilizing housing opportunities.”
