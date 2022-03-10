Mayor Adams is pushing to maintain control of the New York City public school system, following a public hearing with state legislators last Friday and a press conference Tuesday at Bayside High School, his alma mater.
“I know firsthand the power of a public school education, and I know also the difference of mayoral accountability and why it’s important for us to fight on behalf of students in our school system,” Adams said.
In January, Gov. Hochul proposed the renewal of mayoral control or accountability for four years in her executive budget plan.
Mayoral accountability will expire on June 30 and the state Senate and Assembly must renew, amend or disapprove it by the state budget deadline on April 1, or via legislation before the June 30 expiration.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chair of the Senate Committee on Education, told the Chronicle that legislators may decide that the issue does not belong in the budget because there are no fiscal implications.
“We have lots to deal with the budget,” he said. “This issue may take more time.”
Vijay Ramjattan, president of Community Education District 28, attended Tuesday’s press conference and expressed his pride in choosing the public school system.
“As a parent, it is important for me and my children to see our leaders fighting for them and I am proud to know that we have leaders like Mayor Eric Adams in office, a product of the New York City public schools,” he said.
“Chancellor [David] Banks is a devoted educator ... and has demonstrated his commitment to us,” he added.
Ramjattan shared that Banks invited CEC members to his office for a one-on-one with him to air concerns.
“That’s the kind of accountability we have in our city,” he said.
If mayoral control were to expire, city schools would revert to the old Board of Education system. Last Friday, an all-day public hearing addressed the issue of mayoral control.
Mayor Adams joined briefly but left to give an announcement on masking in schools.
“I guess I’m a little bit appreciative that the mayor showed up for a few minutes at the beginning of our hearing — disappointed that he’s not here to answer questions from our fellow legislators,” said Liu.
“For the last 20 years, stakeholders have bemoaned previous administrations’ lack of checks and balances and engagement on critical issues,” Liu said after the hearing.
“There remain legitimate questions about whether or not the current system of mayoral accountability that has been so widely criticized should be continued, changed, or abandoned,” he said.
Liu told the Chronicle that it “probably does not make sense to have a four-year extension,” which makes the run for a second term the only mechanism to end it.
The first test for mayoral control under Adams came with the recent debate over changes to the high school admissions process, left over from the de Blasio administration, which critics said make the system merely a lottery and not merit-based.
Banks on Wednesday told NY1 that there will be no last-minute changes before Friday’s application deadline, after weeks of saying a final announcement would come.
He said the current criteria would remain but that he is “not committed to keeping that as the standard going forward.”
“These changes were made without any input from parents, and I am deeply disappointed to learn today that the Department of Education has ignored the concerns of stakeholders and will go forward with this ill-conceived plan,” said Councilwoman Sandra Ung (D-Flushing).
In a statement, Liu said Banks “took the easy way out.”
