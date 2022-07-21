In the wake of a devastating audit by the city Comptroller’s Office, Mayor Adams last week announced a restructuring of fares for the city’s ferry system.
Speaking at a ferry landing in Astoria on July 14, Adams announced a proposal for $1.35 fares for low-income residents similar to the Fair Fares program for discount MetroCards. Regular riders will be able to keep their present $2.75 fares by buying 10-ride ticket packages for $27.50.
The plan, which goes into effect on Sept. 12, also will set fares at $4 per ride for tourists and people who use the ferry system only occasionally.
But a government budget watchdog said the city’s steep per-ride subsidy must come down if Adams’ plan is to succeed.
An audit released by Comptroller Brad Lander on July 6 found that the city was subsidizing each ride by as much as $14.75 in order to keep fares at $2.75, while the program’s costs were underreported by more than $220 million.
Adams and representatives of the New York City Economic Development Corp. said the aim is to increase transparency and to reduce the per-ride subsidies.
“So when we utilize the ferry, it helps us to revitalize our waterfront communities large and small,” Adams said in a transcript provided by his office. “For those who say, it’s just for the affluent New Yorkers, it’s just wrong. It is for every New Yorker and the more we introduce New Yorkers to utilizing it, they’re going to see how possible it is to move about this city.”
Adams said there will be a program for a limited number of free trial rides for residents of New York CIty Housing Authority properties within a mile of ferry stops in order to encourage low-income residents to consider ferries regularly.
“For frequent flyers or families, you can still buy a 10 pack for $27.50,” Adams said. “That’s the same as a subway ride. So each trip will equal the same thing as a subway ride. To offset our lower cost fares and help fund the system, we’re raising the prices for occasional riders. So those who come from outside the city who are tourists, we’re raising that amount to $4 per ride, and that will offset the cost of those who are everyday New Yorkers that need to use the system.”
Adams also said other revenue streams are being examined.
“We welcome the Adams Administration’s constructive response to our audit and commitment to provide cost-effective, efficient and equitable ferry service across New York Harbor,” Lander said on his official Twitter account following the press conference.
He also was encouraged by the announcement of a competitive process for awarding the next contract to operate the ferry system.
Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, said in a press release that Adams is taking important and positive steps. He said they called for higher single-ride fares while preserving commuter fares three years ago.
“Ultimately, success of this plan should be evaluated in large part by whether and how much the subsidy — per ride and in total —is reduced,” Rein said.
Commented