Just hours after a court ruling denying the current mask mandate for children under 5, Mayor Adams and City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said they will still hold off on making masks optional for the age group due to a slight rise in Covid cases.
“Our legal team is going to put in place an appeal and ask for a stay,” Adams said in a press conference today. “We truly believe this is within our powers to execute what is best for the city of New York and the legal team is going to take the necessary steps to ensure that we are able to do that, to keep New Yorkers safe and to be successful in the recovery that we have witnessed.”
He also stated, “I think it’s imperative that, due to the rise in cases that we’re seeing, as slight as they are, our plans were to take a week to assess the numbers before removing masks for 2 to 4 years old but of course were going to comply with any ruling from the judge,” before saying the city will appeal.
The Law Offices of Michael Chessa, based out of Brooklyn, filed the lawsuit in early March with backing from the Unmask Our Children NYC Legal Fund. This morning, oral arguments were heard.
Lawyer and owner of the firm Michael Chessa said on Twitter that Staten Island state Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio “ruled in the favor of parental choice and democracy.”
After the mayor’s press announcement, Chessa tweeted, “The City argued in court today that our lawsuit was moot as the lift the Toddler Mask Mandate was going to be lifted on Monday. They now say, at a press conference, that they were not going to lift it.”
At the press conference, Vasan said officials are “asking for a bit more patience and a bit of grace.”
“Cases are definitively rising and it’s gotten our attention,” he said. “Ten days ago we announced that masks might become optional for children under the age of 5 in NYC childcare settings,” Vasan said. “We said then, that if we saw concerning changes in our data, we may be having this conversation again.”
Cases are likely to continue rising over the new few weeks and the city will move into a different level of overall risk, he added.
“We are making decisions safely, in stages, and guided by the data on what we know is happening now and from prior waves. That’s why we’re recommending to wait a little while longer before making masks optional for this age group,” Vasan continued.
“We’re looking for the earliest opportunity to do this safely and we can assure you, that day is coming for your children.”
As for the rise in Covid cases, which are mainly among those ages 25 to 34, the mayor said, “We want to be prepared not panicked,” and that the city would “pivot and shift” and “follow the science.”
The percent of positive cases has increased 2.7 percent over the last week and 2.3 in the last 28 days. Positive cases have risen to 1,254 in the past seven days citywide. There have been almost 76 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days in Queens, the second-lowest out of the five boroughs, according to city data.
Adams called on the federal government to provide $15 billion in emergency funding that has been held up due to gridlock in Congress. A press release from the Mayor’s Office stated that the absence of the funds is threatening the health of communities across New York and the nation.
In the meantime, the NYC Test & Trace Corps will provide 6.3 million free at-home tests this month to over 2,500 community organizations, libraries, cultural institutions, houses of worship, and elected official’s offices across the city.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) announced today that she has tested positive for Covid.
In a statement she said, “I am generally feeling okay, which I attribute to being fully vaccinated. It is important to remember that we are still in a pandemic, as deemed by public health professionals. While we are thankfully in a different place than at the worst of this pandemic, it is important to continue taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves and each other.”
